Hilary Duff Increases Security Following ‘Scary’ Robbery At Her Home But Is Thankful No One Got Hurt

Hilary Duff significantly increased her security measures following the “scary” robbery at her Beverly Hills home this past week. The Younger star had some jewelry stolen, but she is glad that no one got hurt.

Celebrity jewelry heists

Hilary Duff was just the latest celebrity to have been targeted in a jewelry heist.

Who can forget Kim Kardashian’s infamous robbery in Paris last year, where she had over $10 million in jewelry stolen? Months later, her half-sister Kendall Jenner had jewelry stolen from her home while she was having a party.

The Younger star was robbed while she was vacationing in Canada last week, a representative told the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old reportedly took “significant” measures to amp up her security after thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen from her home.

Thankful everyone is safe after break-in

TMZ first reported the celebrity robbery. Duff’s representative told the media that she was obviously upset about what happened but was “thankful” that her family, her staff, and her pets are safe.

The divorced mother-of-one is working with authorities to investigate who was responsible for the break-in, and she has a security team working to handle “security measures moving forward.”

The jewelry thieves reportedly broke into the former Disney Channel star’s home through a door. However, alarms never sounded.

The full value of the stolen jewelry is currently being assessed.

Hilary Duff is still in Canada with her 5-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares custody of with Mike Comrie.

The Younger actress has been documenting her trip on social media. On Wednesday, Hilary showed off her gymnastics capabilities while doing a handstand dive in a bright pink one-piece bathing suit.

C A N A D A A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

During an interview with People, Duff shared some advice for new mothers, saying that they shouldn’t “put too much pressure” on themselves and “really enjoy the days as they come.”

She added that “every baby is different” and “every style of parenting is different.” Her advice was to find what works for you that you can “feel confident” about.

“It’s such an amazing adventure to go on and such a miracle.”

Losing track of days. Collecting mosquito bites. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Were you shocked to hear that Hilary Duff’s California home was robbed while she and her son were vacationing in Canada? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images]