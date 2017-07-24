Tamra Judge On Briana: How Vicki Slammed Their Friendship Due To Insecurities?

Tamra Judge has been close friends with Vicki Gunvalson for years, but when things went sour between them, Tamra had to reevaluate her relationships with people close to Gunvalson. Sadly, this included her relationship with Vicki’s daughter, Briana Culberson. Briana and Tamra had been close friends for years, and they grew even closer when Vicki was dating Brooks Ayers. When she was dating Brooks, Briana’s relationship with her mother suffered, and she opened up to Judge about her frustrations. This past year, Tamra distanced herself from Briana, but it sounds like Gunvalson told her to stay away from her daughter.

According to a new Bravo report, Tamra Judge is now opening up about what happened in relation to her friendship with Briana. Judge is now revealing that she loves Briana, and she wanted to continue her friendship with Vicki’s daughter. However, Gunvalson didn’t want their friendship to continue, and she got involved. One can imagine that she felt intimated by them being so close, especially since they had already talked about her bad decisions behind her back. On her Bravo blog, Tamra reveals that Gunvalson asked her to stop talking to her daughter.

“Let’s get one thing straight, I love Briana. When things got bad with Vicki last year she asked me NOT to communicate with Briana. I took her off my Facebook for two reasons: I didn’t want to be disrespectful, and I didn’t want to see Vicki’s face pop up on my news feed. Briana and I have always gotten along and I think she is a wonderful person. In the past we were only trying to protect Vicki from Brooks. I was never and would never try to put a wedge between and mother and daughter. Not sure how us trying to protect her is crossing the line,” Tamra explained on her Bravo blog.

Even though Tamra Judge wanted to distance herself from Gunvalson, she probably didn’t expect that to include her cutting contact with Briana. However, Tamra also reveals that she wanted to cut out Vicki for good, which means cutting her out on social media as well. Judge had no interest in seeing Vicki on her social media pages.

When Tamra Judge learned that Gunvalson was spreading rumors about her marriage, she decided to end the friendship for good. She had absolutely no interest in working things out with Gunvalson and wanted nothing to do with her. On this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge may start to forgive Gunvalson, but it is possible that she’s done with her former friend for good.

