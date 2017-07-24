Blac Chyna’s Mom To Sue Tyga? Kardashian’s Ex Feels Defamed After Rapper Slammed Her In Interview

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, threatened to sue her daughter’s baby daddy Tyga after he gave a radio interview on Thursday, saying that he had warned Rob Kardashian that she was trouble.

He warned Rob about Chyna

Tyga sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday. The rapper opened up about his failed relationship with Kylie Jenner, false rumors, and shared his opinion on Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship.

BET reported that Blac Chyna’s mother was not happy about the things that Tyga said during his interview and has threatened to sue him.

The “Rack City” said that he had warned Rob Kardashian about Blac Chyna’s antics. He did mention that he believed she was a “really good person at heart” but that she “didn’t really have people to guide her” throughout her life, which could be taken as a dig at Toni.

Tyga said that she knew Kardashian wouldn’t “be able to handle a girl like that” but that Rob was “coming from a whole different world” and just doesn’t understand “how she moves and how she thinks.”

“When you’re in love and when you don’t care what nobody else thinks… love blinds you.”

Kardashian infamously released a series of explicit nude photos of Blac Chyna, along with a video of her being wheeled into a secret plastic surgery, and a clip of her kissing another man during an Instagram rant which ended up getting his account shut down the first week in July.

The reality star has been accused of posting “revenge porn,” and the former stripper has lawyered up.

A mom protecting her daughter

Once Blac Chyna’s mom heard what Tyga said about her daughter, she wrote a lengthy caption on Instagram to address him.

Tokyo Toni warned Tyga to “KEEP HER NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH” or else she would “F**K YOU UP SON.”

She added that he shouldn’t say anything and that his discussion should have been about “how to stop f**king kids.”

The former stripper’s mother went off on her daughter’s baby daddy, saying that he wore “hollow chains” and alleged that he had an “uncircumcised” penis.

She added that Tyga was just saying all of these things to “sell that weak a** pedophilia album to kids.”

Toni called the rapper “weak” and “wack.”

