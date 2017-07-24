Kourtney Kardashian Wants Scott Disick To ‘Turn Himself Around For The Kids’

Kourtney Kardashian has always made sure that despite the on and off relationship she’s had with Scott Disick, her three kids never feel left out. And Kourtney wants nothing but the best for them. Kourtney Kardashian wants Scott to “turn himself around” for their kids, E! News has stated.

Scott Disick, too, has always maintained that he and Kourtney Kardashian would always be united when it comes to their children. Scott told E! that he loved to spend time with Kourtney Kardashian and the kids. “We love spending time together and with the kids. That’s never been a question,” he told E! News. No matter what happens, it looks like Scott Disick makes it a point to be engaged with his kids as much as possible. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have not been spotted together after the Bella Thorne episode and given that Kourtney is busy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. However, it looks like Scott Disick isn’t giving up on Kourtney Kardashian yet. Does this mean the two are going to get back together? And if the sources are to be believed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t exactly annoyed with what Scott’s doing. Kourtney Kardashian wants Scott to “turn himself around” for the kids.

Scott Disick recently went back on his claim that he is a sex addict. Scott had once said in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he suffered from sex addiction. But he talked to E! News again and said although he has a huge appetite for sex, he isn’t an addict. This should come as a relief to Kourtney, who’d been worried sick about Scott’s philandering ways.

And it seems like Scott Disick cares for Kourtney too. The Inquisitr had reported that Scott Disick isn’t’ really happy with Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance and he is doing all he can to “find some dirt” on Younes Bendjima. Khloe Kardashian has recently been spotted hanging out with Younes on several occasions, and it looks like they are quite happy with each other. However, Scott still hasn’t found love in any woman yet, despite several rumors. Could Scott be jealous? It seems so. But it doesn’t look like he’s doing anything about it, given that Kourtney Kardashian has moved on to better things.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]