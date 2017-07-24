Charlie Gard Case Update: Legal Battle Over, Parents Say He Will Die In A Few Days,’Too Late For US Treatment’

Charlie Gard’s parents had decided to let him die before his first birthday next week, but accused the doctors of denying him his only chance of getting better, Daily Mail reported.

The infant’s mother, Connie Yates, cried as she told the High Court on Monday, July 24 that they love their son very much and they are so sorry they couldn’t find a way to get him the treatment he needed in the United States.

Ms. Yates and the baby’s father, Chris Gard, arrived at the hearing in tears as they stopped the campaign to save their son’s life—a campaign that has touched the lives of many around the world.

The couple has fought with the Great Ormond Street Hospital since January for their son to be flown to the United States for an experimental treatment that could treat mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome.

The parents believe that the hospital should have allowed them to take him to another facility for treatment. The hospital has maintained since January that Charlie has no hope to get better, his condition is terminal. The parents believe if they could have taken Charlie to America in January, he would have had a real chance of getting better.

Charlie Gard’s parents realize that it’s too late for their son now. Even though Charlie will die in a few days, they refuse to stop fighting for other children that suffer from the rare disease, plus other terminal illnesses.

“We owe it to Charlie to not let his life be in vain.”

Outside the court house, members of the “Charlie’s Army” cried as they realized the fight for Charlie Gard was over.

A representative for the Gard family, Grant Armstrong, told the court that it’s too late to save Charlie as the window of opportunity is gone. The judge expressed his sympathy and said that the parents did everything they could for the 11-month-old infant.

Thinking about Charlie Gard. Praying for his parents. Thoughts are with you. May God keep you strong. #CharlieGard pic.twitter.com/j2yMggdzRm — David Cameron (@DavidChameleon) July 24, 2017

“The parents’ worst fears have been confirmed,” Armstrong said. “It is now too late to treat Charlie.”

The judge also praised the Great Ormand Street hospital staff for working so hard to treat Charlie, stating it was a shame that they were subjected to abuse and threats.

The couple has fought the British doctors in court since earlier this year because they were convinced that if Charlie received proper treatment, he could become a “normal boy.”

Gard’s UK doctors didn’t believe that Charlie could ever recover and believed treatment would only prolong his suffering. They believed it was cruel to keep him alive and subject him to experimental therapies.

According to Daily Caller, Charlie’s last brain scan diminished any hope the infant’s parents had, showing that he is past the window of opportunity for the US experimental treatment.

Now that the parents have withdrawn their opposition to the UK hospital’s court application, the doctors will remove Gard’s ventilator and allow the infant to “slip away.”

Connie Yates and Chris Gard tearfully admitted that Charlie only has a few days left, if that. Gard’s parents refuse to stop fighting for other kids like Charlie after his death, adding that the funds raised for Charlie’s US treatment will go to charities for other terminally ill children.

[Featured Image by Carl Court/Getty Images]