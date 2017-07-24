WWE Spoilers: More On Kurt Angle’s Lost Son, Shield Brothers Reunite, No. 1 Contender’s Match Tonight On ‘Raw’

Last week may have been one of the strangest episodes of Monday Night Raw since the WWE Attitude Era, but it looks like things will only get weirder from there. Kurt Angle revealed his deep dark secret is that he has a son from a relationship long ago, and that son is Jason Jordan. As that whole angle unfolds, two former brothers in The Shield will officially reunite, and a new number one contender will be determined for the Raw Women’s Championship.

The official website of WWE has released their weekly preview for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and it is quite jam-packed. Not only will there be a lot of storyline development, but there are a number of huge matches on the card which will have major implications on SummerSlam next month.

Getting the preview kicked off is a big question that makes many wonder if former brothers turned enemies can actually work together again.

Can Ambrose and Rollins co-exist?

Dean Ambrose has had his hands full with The Miz for months, but he was severely outnumbered once The Miztourage was formed. Oddly enough, he found an unlikely ally in Seth Rollins who came out to help him last week and helped set up a handicap tag match for this week.

Now, the former brothers of The Shield are united against a common enemy, but they’re still outnumbered.

Summer of Bliss

Alexa Bliss is continuing to flourish since coming over to Raw and tonight, she will find out her next opponent. Sasha Banks and Bayley will fight it out in a battle of best friends to determine the number one contender to Bliss’s title which will be defended at SummerSlam.

Father knows best

When Kurt Angle revealed that Jason Jordan was his son, the majority of the wrestling world really didn’t know what to think. Oddly enough, it almost kind of makes sense but where will they go from here?

Third time’s the charm

After Elias Samson used his cherished guitar on the top of Finn Balor’s head last week, it was obvious that this feud wasn’t over. Tonight on Raw, the two superstars will meet for a third time, and this one will definitely bring about a winner as it is a No Disqualification Match which is sure to get very rough and quite brutal.

Not finished with you

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns were fighting out to determine who would face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but Braun Strowman had something to say about it. He wasn’t finished with Reigns, and he interfered in the match to destroy both men en route to a no contest in the match.

Now, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will address the situation to let the WWE Universe know how things will go from here.

WWE’s road is now a clear path to SummerSlam which will bring forth the best of both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. Tonight’s episode of Team Red will start making things a bit clearer as to what matches could be presented and which feuds will carry on into August. While members of The Shield look to co-exist, there will be even more eyes on Kurt Angle and his newly found son Jason Jordan.

[Featured Image by WWE]