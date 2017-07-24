‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Steals From Twins To Pay Blackmail

Young and the Restless spoilers promise that just when viewers think Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) can’t sink any lower, he shocks by digging himself in deeper. That’s what will happen in the coming days when Cane steals from the twins to pay a blackmailer to cover his trail of shady shenanigans. Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) is finally warming up to Cane and is considering forgiving him when he does something almost as bad as cheating and impregnating a co-worker. Here’s what will happen.

LA blackmailer returns

Back when the Genoa City gang was in LA for the hockey promotion, Cane worked with shady editing guy Jesse Smith (Glee’s Max Adler) to manipulate the behind-the-scenes footage to embarrass Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Cane paid Jesse off to lie about how the sketchy scene that implied illegal gambling made it into the GC Buzz segment. Cane thought he got away with his underhanded tactic, but in the coming days, Jesse shows up in Genoa City looking for a payoff.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal this is the worst time for Cane to be hit up by a blackmailer because he just got fired and has no money. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) dangled a job offer at Jabot in Cane’s face. However, Y&R spoilers from Soap Central reveal that the offer had strings attached that could do Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) dirty, and Cane doesn’t want to do that. Other spoilers hint that Cane will be forced to take the job at Jabot, but for now, Cane needs fast cash.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, June 24-28. Cane scrambles to repair his reputation. https://t.co/nQzay8SJf4 #YR pic.twitter.com/40nG7B989j — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 22, 2017

Cane desperate for money

Jesse demands a $25,000 payday to keep quiet about Cane’s dirty dealings in LA. With Lily finally softening towards Cane, he thinks the last thing his troubled marriage needs is the revelation that he screwed over Brash & Sassy by trying to cast Billy in a bad light. Cane has no choice but to cave to the blackmail demands, reveal upcoming Young and the Restless spoilers. Let’s not forget Cane has a rich stepmother in Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), but Cane doesn’t want to go to her for money.

Cane is worried about the stress on her heart and knows Jill is upset enough already about him making big mistakes, impregnating Juliet Helton (Laur Allen), and putting his marriage to Lily at risk. The last thing Jill needs is more bad news. Cane will decide to handle the situation on his own, but these days, he’s making incrementally more disastrous decisions and does so once again to pay off his blackmailer. Cane decides to dip into the twins’ college account to pay off Jesse, but he’s playing with fire.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, June 26-30. Cane asks Lily for forgiveness. https://t.co/ZwshEAGE8P #YR pic.twitter.com/2HpghORGh6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 24, 2017

Blackmailer Jesse plays both sides

Soap Opera Digest reports that not only does Jesse decide he can cash in from Cane, but he also thinks he can score a second payday by taking the information to Billy. While Cane is stressing about whether to steal from his kids’ futures to pay off Jesse, the blackmailer reaches out to Billy. Jesse wants money for information, and Billy considers handing over some cash to the guy while also continuing to pressure Jesse to do the right thing and just come clean on what happened in LA.

Mattie Ashby (Lexie Stevenson) and brother Charlie Ashby (Noah Alexander Gerry) walk in on Cane just as he’s about to drain the funds from their college accounts, and Cane has a crisis of conscience. However, even the guilt their presence inspires won’t stop Cane, and Young and the Restless spoilers predict that Cane will go ahead and steal the money from their college accounts behind Lily’s back. All of Cane’s bad choices are about to explode, and there might not be any shot at forgiveness.

TOMORROW ON #YR: Billy clashes with Cane! Is a feud between the former rivals reigniting? pic.twitter.com/QpWdhnmi08 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 11, 2016

Cane’s bad choices converge

Cane is on the cusp of losing Lily and the twins for good. Mattie and Charlie were horrified to find out their dad cheated and are not happy that they have a little half-brother or sister on the way. Lily shut down Cane recently on Y&R when he tried to initiate sex, but she’s warming up recently. However, Cane’s latest error of judgment might be too much for Lily to swallow because it casts Cane in a worse light in two ways. First, Lily will discover that he trashed Brash & Sassy trying to be vengeful against Billy.

Second, Lily finds out he’s being blackmailed and drained their kids’ college accounts so he could cover his dirty tracks and keep on lying. It’s all too much for Lily to bear. Cane might soon find himself without a home and family, and he may be forced to take the job at Jabot and do Jack’s bidding. Cane’s future does not look bright, plus Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) is waiting in the wings to scoop up Lily and make her his own. Can Cane save himself, or is he circling the drain for good this time?

Yesterday on #YR, Cane gets fired when Victoria decides she cannot trust him anymore. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/8Ol3cpaK8Z pic.twitter.com/0WYs4mhR7p — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 6, 2017

Watch the CBS soap every day to see more on Abby funding Zack’s shady app that turns out to be tied to the sex trafficking ring, plus more on Victoria’s health decline. There is a lot to see on Y&R soon based on these Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 24.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]