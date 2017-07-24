Lydia McLaughlin Opens Up About ‘RHOC’ Feud With Shannon

Lydia McLaughlin and Shannon Beador didn’t exactly hit it off with one another after McLaughlin rejoined the Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 12.

As fans saw earlier this month, Lydia McLaughlin and Shannon Beador butted heads after McLaughlin compared Beador to Vicki Gunvalson, whom she’s been feuding with for the past couple of seasons of the Bravo reality show.

While there is still plenty of season left when it comes to the currently airing episodes, Lydia McLaughlin hinted during an interview with Radar Online on July 24 that there wasn’t much hope of establishing a friendship with Shannon Beador. As she explained to the outlet, it’s hard living out life on a reality show and having to face old issues once they air on the series.

Lydia McLaughlin went on to reveal that she isn’t sure where her relationship with Shannon Beador stands because the situation is ever evolving. Although the mother of three acknowledged that she was aware of where they stood the last time they saw one another, she noted that things were being said in the press that may have changed things between them.

Lydia McLaughlin rejoined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 12 after filming as a full-time housewife during Season 8 but quitting once the season wrapped.

A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Lydia McLaughlin has been seen spending time with Vicki Gunvalson off-screen in recent weeks, which appears to confirm further that Mclaughlin and Beador could never be close. After all, Gunvalson and Beador have been estranged for years, and after Gunvalson had suggested Beador’s husband had been abusive during Season 11, their relationship became extremely strained.

A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

In addition to her relationship with Vicki Gunvalson, Lydia McLaughlin is also close to new cast member Peggy Sulahian, whom she introduced to her co-stars during last week’s new episode of the show.

To see more of Lydia McLaughlin and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]