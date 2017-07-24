Watch ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Demario Jackson Get Rejected By Britney Spears In 2008 [Video]

Before getting sent home by Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette, DeMario Jackson was also apparently publicly turned down by Britney Spears in 2008. In a new clip that surfaced on Twitter, DeMario, who was then an “up-and-coming” actor, was seen trying to get the pop star’s attention, asking her to take a look at his MySpace page.

A video of DeMario Jackson trying to ask Britney Spears out on a date is starting to go viral online. According to the Ashley’s Reality Round Up, Twitter user @CalebStark initially discovered the clip taken in January of 2008.

As the paparazzi were trying to get Britney’s attention, DeMario tried to do the same by telling her that she “needs a black dude.” The response made Britney laugh, which prompted the Bachelor in Paradise actor to talk more.

“Real talk, take down my number. I’m dead serious. Call me right now,” DeMario told Britney.

When the pop star asked what his name was, DeMario Jackson introduced himself as an “up-and-coming actor.” He then told Britney Spears that he wanted to be like her and asked her again to check out his MySpace profile.

“You rock! Everybody loves you. My mom loves you,” DeMario added.

Unfortunately for DeMario, after a quick hug and a handshake, Britney ended up leaving without taking his number.

Caleb Stark claimed the video is “100% real” and was taken in January of 2008. He shared that he found it from an X17 paparazzi video while working on a research project. The self-confessed Britney Spears fan added that he wasn’t specifically looking for anything at that time, saying that it was just a “major coincidence.”

Nine years ago, Spears was not in the best place of her life. At that time, she was in the middle of a custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She was struggling to get both her career and personal life back on track.

Happy 4th! #USA1776 ???????? A post shared by DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Over on Reddit, Bachelorette fans were surprised to see DeMario Jackson introduce himself as an up-and-coming actor.

Redditor honeyimsorry, who claims to be an actor, added that no one in the business would describe himself as “up-and-coming.” He also pointed out that if Jackson was, in fact, serious about being an actor, he wouldn’t be on reality TV, saying that it was “career suicide.”

Others, meanwhile, noticed that Spears looked uncomfortable the entire time.

Check out the video below.

[Featured Image by Demario Jackson/Instagram]