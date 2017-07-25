Jinger Duggar Cooks Israeli Food For Jeremy Vuolo, Wearing Pants And Shorts No Big Deal For Husband

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are the couple that is breaking the mold. Not only have they moved away from Arkansas, where the rest of the Duggar clan lives, but they are also doing things that no other family members do. Now that she is settled in Texas, Jinger has started wearing pants and shorts more often and cooking exotic dishes inspired by their shared faith.

The Duggars rose to fame with their reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, in which they shared their unique lifestyle and child rearing technique to the world. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who live in the Bible Belt, have shown how they nurtured a family of 21 with their conservative ideals and practices.

One of the ways in which their philosophy manifests in what the kids wear on a day-to-day basis. Especially, the girls do not wear anything that is revealing and low-cut or shows their knees.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote in their last published book, according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

But ever since the wedding, Jinger has been spotted wearing not just pants, but shorts. Most recently, she wore a sleeveless dress to a friend’s wedding, showing the world that her husband does not mind if she shows a little skin.

She also has changed her ways in the kitchen as well. While Duggars like to cook south influenced dishes, she has been experimenting with food from other cultures, in particular from Israel.

Unlike her younger sister, Joy-Anna, and her husband, Austin, Jinger and Jeremy did not go to Israel for their honeymoon. But they still get a lot of religious and culinary inspirations from the Holy Land.

Her husband is definitely grateful for her experimentation in the kitchen. He often posts pictures of his wife, documenting their married lives in Laredo. In the most recent photo, he accompanied it with an emoticon of an angel to describe Jinger.

