‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Lindsay Reveals Who She Was Intimate With In The Fantasy Suite [Video]

Rachel Lindsay’s turn on The Bachelorette has almost come to an end, but no season of the reality show would be complete without the infamous fantasy suite dates.

This year’s Bachelorette star is now opening up about her intimate nights with her remaining men ahead of the big finale next month, and she’s revealing if she really went all the way with her guys in the bedroom when the cameras stopped rolling.

“Fantasy suites were huge for me. I walked in with a list of questions I had. You can’t cover everything with the limited amount of time you have,” Rachel explained of her experience in the fantasy suites with her remaining three guys: Peter Kraus, Bryan Abasolo, and Eric Bigger.

“It’s the first time you have extended time with this person… if I’m taking the next step, I have a list of questions,” she continued in the interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She revealed that she asked some of those questions in front of the reality show cameras and others in private behind closed doors.

Rachel then teased that she actually chose not to get intimate with all of the guys during her overnight dates. However, she seemingly suggested that she spent some intimate moments with at least one of her remaining bachelors in the bedroom away from the prying eyes of the crew and the show’s millions of viewers.

“I was true to my word! I didn’t do it with everyone,” Lindsay said when asked about the overnight dates.

She referred to an interview she gave to the outlet back in March where she admitted that she didn’t think she’d get intimate and sleep with all of the guys she took to the fantasy suite.

Lindsay didn’t, however, reveal if she definitely took all three into the fantasy suite or if sent one man home before the big night.

But just because the Bachelorette star didn’t necessarily get overly familiar with Peter, Bryan, and Eric when spending the night alone with her men doesn’t mean the infamous fantasy suite dates were a bust for the Dallas, Texas, native.

Rachel admitted that the overnight dates were actually a “game changer” for her in the Bachelorette dating process. She revealed that she used that time alone to see if her suitors acted differently when the cameras weren’t rolling and filming their every move.

“I need to see if the person is the same off camera that they are on camera,” she said, noting that Bryan, Eric, and Peter “were all the same” when the cameras were off as they were when they were on.

Back in May, Lindsay told People that she actually didn’t want to take part in the overnight dates when she initially appeared on The Bachelor with Nick Viall earlier this year. She said that this affected her view of how she’d handle her own intimate moments when deciding who — if anyone — to sleep with.

Rachel told the site would only move forward with The Bachelorette’s famous fantasy suite dates if she was completely certain that her suitors were genuine, adding that she really wanted to spend some more time with them behind closed doors.

“If I move forward with it,” Rachel said earlier this year, “it’ll be the person that I want to see if they are the same off camera — who I want that extended time and more conversation with.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC on Monday nights.

What do you think of Rachel Lindsay’s confessions about her fantasy suite dates ahead of the upcoming big Bachelorette finale? Are you surprised that she didn’t get intimate and sleep with all three of her remaining suitors?

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]