NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks Have an Outside Chance to Acquire Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers wants to be the main man. While Irving has short-listed four possible teams, he reportedly wants to be traded to, every team in the NBA still has an outside chance to acquire his services. Here are two possible landing spots for Irving: the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving to Milwaukee Bucks

The Bleacher Report suggests a trade involving Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert of the Cavaliers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Matthew Dellavedova, and a 2018 top-10 protected first-round pick. In this scenario, Kyrie Irving will have total control of a young, underrated, and talented Milwaukee Bucks team.

Irving would be playing under head coach Jason Kidd, one of the best point guards the NBA has ever seen, with the Bucks core group intact. The Bucks made the playoffs last season and eventually lost to the Toronto Raptors. With Irving lining up with fellow All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and rising stars Jabari Parker and Thon Maker, the Bucks will have a potent scorer and a gifted playmaker who would be determined to prove himself.

For the Cavs, they will welcome back the crowd-favorite Dellavedova with open arms. Delly was instrumental in the Cavaliers first two championship battles with the Golden State Warriors. Delly had his moments against MVP Stephen Curry, slowing down the sweet-shooting guard at times by playing physical.

The Cavs will also get the reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon whose potential seems limitless at this point. Add Khris Middleton into the mix, and the Cavs will have another reliable outside shooter and defender. A top-10 protected 2018 first-round pick will also give the Cavs some sort of a fall back if LeBron James decides to take his talents somewhere else.

Kyrie Irving to Phoenix Suns

ESPN reports that a Kyrie Irving-Eric Bledsoe plus either Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender or Marquese Chriss could be the best trade option for the Cavaliers. Eric Bledsoe, who has drawn comparisons with LeBron James himself for his play and earning the monicker mini-LeBron, is represented by LeBron James’ outfit, Klutch Sports.

Eric Bledsoe will give the Cavs a solid point guard who could play at both ends of the floor. Bledsoe is a capable outside shooter and playmaker, but his value with the Cavs would start at the defensive end, especially if the Cavs sets a date with the Golden State Warriors for the NBA title next season. Of course, adding any one of the Suns first-round picks including Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss, or even T.J. Warren will give the Cavs a young talent it could develop if LeBron bolts for another team after the 2017-2018 season.

On the other hand, Phoenix will receive a former Rookie of the Year, an All-Star Game MVP, an NBA champion, and an Olympic gold medalist, none of which the Suns have. And the Phoenix Suns have a stacked roster just waiting to land a bonafide superstar to lead them out of the NBA cellar. Kyrie Irving gives Phoenix that, and then some.

While Devin Booker is on the way to becoming a household name not only in Phoenix, the sharpshooter is only 20-years-old. Irving will be in total control of a young Suns team which have shown glimpses of what they are capable of last season but lacked the consistency to sustain their impressive play for four quarters. And given Irving’s accomplishments at an astonishingly young age, the Suns will finally have that leader to guide them through tough games.

