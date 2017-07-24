Briana DeJesus Talks Second Pregnancy, Admits She Should Have Been On Birth Control

Briana DeJesus opened up about her second pregnancy after joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 for Season 8 and admitted that she considered abortion for her second child.

As fans well know, Briana DeJesus gave birth to her second child, daughter Stella Star, earlier this month. However, on Teen Mom 2, fans are just now seeing the early moments of her pregnancy and learning that she nearly terminated her pregnancy due to her strained relationship with the child’s father.

In a scene from the show, Briana DeJesus admitted (via In Touch Weekly) that she should have been on birth control when she slept with Luis. However, because she was not on birth control and didn’t do anything to prevent a second pregnancy, she was left to welcome and raise a child with a man she barely knows.

Although Luis appeared to be supportive and ready to start a family during last Monday night’s premiere episode of Teen Mom 2, things take a turn for the worse tonight when a friend informs DeJesus that Luis appears to be sleeping with someone else.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode share by Us Weekly magazine, Briana DeJesus and Luis meet at her apartment to discuss his alleged cheating, and while he seems remorseful for his behavior, DeJesus isn’t interested in moving forward with their relationship. Instead, she informs Luis that they will be co-parents and nothing more.

In response to Briana DeJesus dumping him, Luis refuses to co-parent and says that he wants to raise his child alongside the reality star.

While fans will have to wait and see how Briana DeJesus’ relationship with Luis unfolds, he did appear to be present earlier this month when their daughter arrived. Although it is unclear whether Luis has social media, DeJesus’ mother shared a photo from the hospital weeks ago that seemed to include Luis in the background.

Briana DeJesus is also mom to 5-year-old Nova.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

