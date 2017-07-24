Dean Ambrose May Be Turning Heel, Rather Than Being A Part Of The Shield Reunion [Report]

There’s a lot of anticipation about The Shield reunion, which has been making the round of the WWE gossip blogs over the past few days. Rumors of The Shield reunion first began surfacing when, during the WWE trade, Dean Ambrose was traded from SmackDown Live to Monday Night Raw, joining Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on the so-called “Red Brand.”

Now, however, there are some reports that suggest that The Shield reunion is little more than a rumor — and that, in fact, Dean Ambrose will be turning heel instead.

That’s the word according to FanRag Blog, who suggest that The Shield reunion is plagued by a multitude of issues. In addition to Roman Reigns being required to take a back seat to his other two erstwhile teammates — and give up his championship runs — the company may just be better off turning Ambrose heel, and facing off against Seth Rollins, rather than making them stable-mates again.

“An Ambrose vs. Rollins rivalry, Part II, could be next, as it’s tough to see Ambrose simply stepping aside in the Intercontinental Title picture for Rollins. But due to the fact that Seth has served as the heel before, it might be time for Dean to change the playing field on his old Shield brethren, despite how over he remains as a face for the past two years.”

I don't want to die without any scars. pic.twitter.com/seQujWR813 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 20, 2017

There are, however, some outlets that believe that The Shield reunion is still imminent. According to Forbes, there have been more than a few signs that the WWE plans to reunite The Shield.

The biggest reason, of course, is that all three members of the former wrestling supergroup are finding themselves at a “career crossroads.”

And now, with “The Miztourage” being, inexplicably, a thing, The Shield reunion is not only inevitable, it’s necessary.

“The Miztourage doesn’t have as much star power as other recent three-man groups, like The New Day, did, and the group did seem to have a somewhat random formation. But The Miz is known for being arguably WWE’s best pure heel, and he should be able to carry the group to relevancy, especially now that it is already feuding with two-thirds of The Shield.”

But if there’s one person that would love The Shield reunion, it’s Dean Ambrose.

Sportskeeda reports, via the Herald Dispatch, that Dean Ambrose really appreciated the way he and his brothers-in-arms not only clicked with each other, but clicked with the fans. He said that he knew it was a rare occurrence, and that even though the WWE threw them to the proverbial wolves almost immediately after they were formed, they certainly made a good impact on everyone.

“Three new guys come in and kick the door down. It’s very rare three personalities work like that. You could tell we resonate with people.”

Do you think The Shield reunion will happen? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]