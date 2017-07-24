Melania’s Slovenian Biographer Talks Alleged Breast Implants, Plastic Surgery, Immigration Paperwork, And More

First Lady Melania Trump has not been back to her native Slovenia in many years, and a Slovenian biographer thinks he knows why Melania has avoided coming back home. Bojan Pozar said that “either her immigration paperwork has some hidden dark sides or something terrifies her in Slovenia,” according to the Daily Beast. However, the local Slovenian biographer has not given more details about why he believes Melania’s immigration path was shady or why Slovenia allegedly scares Melania after she left in 1992 to pursue a career in modeling.

Bojan has authored two books about Melania thus far. There’s Melania Trump – The Inside Story: The Potential First Lady, wherein Bojan speaks about how understandable is it that Melania “changed all her phone numbers and cut all ties to Slovenian media.” Pozar also claims that Melania “renounced” her Slovenian homeland after hundreds upon hundreds of people in Slovenia bothered her with various business requests, financial favors, and the like.

The book even delves into alleged plastic surgery that Bojan believes Melania has had, with Jure Zorcic calling Melania “extremely skinny and lacking any notable chest circumference” when Melania wore a B-cup bra. The book assumes that Donald Trump likely financed any plastic surgery “or even surgeries” Melania may have had, with Zagreb, Croatia, being less than 50 miles away from Sevnica and the perfect place to avoid the tabloid press.

“Sinisa Glumicic is said to have performed breast-enlargement surgery on both Melania and Inja [Gregoric], and also purports to have dated both.”

Bojan delves into Melania’s past, claiming that she was not an outstanding scholar but parlayed her ambition and looks into a successful career in fashion modeling.

Another book written by Bojan, titled Making Melania Trump: Inaccuracies, lies and family secrets of the potential First Lady of the United States, is described as one that seeks to clear up inaccuracies about Melania’s life. With chapter titles such as the ones below, the book has plenty to say about assumptions being made about the first lady.

“1—Melania Trump was not born in Sevnica 2—Melania Trump’s mother was not a fashion designer 3—Melania Trump’s father was not an investor and car manager 4—Melania Trump does not have a degree in architecture and design from a Slovenian university 5—Melania as the face of Cinecittà?! 6—When in fact did Melania actually first meet Donald Trump? 7—Melania Trump likes to claim she is Austrian 8—Melania Trump as the mysterious owner of her father’s company Knauss-Haus 9—Melania Trump’s father in jail: tax evasion and illicit trade”

After leaving Slovenia to travel to places as wide and variety Austria, Italy, France, and the U.S., Melania is accused by Bojan of cutting off her Slovenian past, noting that Melania cannot escape her thick Slovenian accent. Bojan even writes that Barron Trump has picked up a slight Slovenian accent.

Bojan claims that Melania could have paid a visit to her native land in May when she paid a visit to Pope Francis at the Vatican since Melania was only a 30-minute plane ride away from home.

As seen in the top photo above, Melania and Donald posed with Miss India 2000, on May 23, 2000, in Central Park, New York City.

[Featured Image by George De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images]