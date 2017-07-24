Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Takes On Kenya Moore In Nasty Twitter Rant Ahead Of ‘RHOA’ Season 10 Return

Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, just got in on her mother’s feud with Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore.

According to a new report, Biermann took aim at the newly married reality star on Twitter over the weekend and didn’t waste any time taking cruel digs.

“Kenya is a dumb ugly evil b***h,” the 20-year-old wrote to her fans and followers late on Saturday night, July 22.

Then, after a fan pointed out that Kim Zolciak’s daughter didn’t tag Kenya Moore in her mean tweet, Biermann told the woman that she didn’t need to include her tag because Moore was allegedly stalking both her and Zolciak.

The following day, as Us Weekly reported, Kenya Moore seemingly responded to Biermann’s diss on Instagram where she shared a photo of herself in a white dress and noted that “haters” were attempting to dull her shine and steal her joy. She also included the hashtag, “obsessed.”

Hours later, Biermann shared a screenshot of herself and a male friend discussing Kenya Moore’s Instagram comment and after the male revealed that you can’t dull something that doesn’t shine to begin with, Biermann added, “He’s not wrong tho.”

Although Kim Zolciak didn’t directly address her daughter’s comments to Kenya Moore, she appeared to reprimand her oldest child on Instagram on Sunday when she shared a quote on Instagram about anger being more destructive to those dealing it than those on the receiving end. Then, in the caption, she told her readers to make sure that they remember this or have friends to remind them of the message.

As fans may have heard, Kim Zolciak recently returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the show’s upcoming 10th season.

As a TMZ report confirmed in April, Kim Zolciak will reunite with her co-stars, including Kenya Moore, this fall, but only as a guest star. Although Zolciak previously starred on the show full-time, the outlet explained that the reality star and mother of six was too busy with her spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy, to commit to filming full-time with The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In addition to Kim Zolciak, NeNe Leakes will also be featured during The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10.

