Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Engaged? How Princess Diana May Have Inspired His Proposal

Prince Harry’s romance with Suits star Meghan Markle is still going strong, and we can’t help but wonder about a potential engagement. Harry may not have popped the big question just yet, but Marie Claire reports that he might have something big planned for August, which happens to be the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

Insiders claim that Harry and Markle have been discussing their future together and that Harry could propose within the next few weeks. The proposal would come during a significant time in Harry’s life, as his mother passed away on August 31, 1997. Will Harry ask Markle to marry him before the end of the summer?

“He feels getting engaged will lift that gloom forever because he will be able to associate August with something joyful,” the source shared. “He wants to get married and have kids. He’s smitten.”

The insider added that Harry is willing to tie the knot somewhere private instead of having a lavish royal wedding. He has even suggested eloping with Markle and making the announcement sometime down the road. In fact, Daily Star reports that an engagement is right around the corner and both Harry and Meghan Markle are serious about their future together.

“It’s, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future,” a source revealed. “Engagement talk isn’t just between the two of them, even some of Harry’s closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year.”

If Harry pops the big question, it might be a while before the public learns of it. The couple has been avoiding the media over the past month and was last seen attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Until we learn more about the engagement, sources revealed that Markle has been working hard to keep out of the spotlight.

The actress is currently filming the new season of Suits and has been busy with her work. She also reportedly wants to keep engagement news under wraps and go public when she and Harry deem fit. This, unfortunately, means that we might not know about the big engagement until later this year, even if Harry gives her a ring next month.

An August engagement would certainly be a significant milestone for Harry. Whenever he asks Markle to marry him, insiders claim that he will hand her a specially made engagement ring crafted from Diana’s jewelry collection. If these reports are true, then August would be the perfect time for Harry to take their relationship to the next level.

[Featured Images by Nicholas Hunt and Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]