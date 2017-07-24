‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador Shows Off Weight Loss On Instagram?

Shannon Beador shared a photo of herself and her daughter on Instagram over the weekend, and fans are convinced she’s lost a substantial amount of weight.

As she continues to struggle with stress eating on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Shannon Beador has been chronicling her weight loss efforts on Instagram, and her latest photo appears to show good progress.

“Somebody’s a lot taller than her mother…,” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of a July 23 photo of herself and her daughter.

In response to the photo, several fans and followers of Shannon Beador took notice of her smaller size and told her she looked great. Others applauded her for staying focused on her efforts to get healthy after learning she gained 40 pounds after filming the dramatic 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County last year.

While exposing her weight gain on a reality show hasn’t been easy for Shannon Beador, fans have commended her online for allowing them to hear about her struggles and the process she’s embarked on after putting on the additional weight.

In addition to telling all about her weight gain on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador has also been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram and has shared photos from the gym, as well as before and after photos, in recent weeks.

Before putting on 40 pounds, Shannon Beador was dealt with a shocking allegation on The Real Housewives of Orange County. After she and husband David endured his months-long affair with another woman, Beador’s co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, claimed that David had allegedly become abusive towards his wife.

Although Beador quickly denied the rumors were true, she was deeply impacted by the stress that came with the false reports and has blamed her weight gain on the emotional state she was put in by her co-star.

