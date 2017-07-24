Saif Ali Khan, the Indian actor famous for his roles in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Nad Ho, Hum Tum, Love Aaj Kal, and Go Goa Gone has talked about nepotism is Bollywood in his open letter. In the letter, he wrote about the President of the United States Donald Trump and how he favored his daughter Ivanka to get a place in the White House when there were candidates more qualified than her.

In Indian film industry, many talks about nepotism. The topic came into light when Kangana Ranaut spoke about favoritism on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. The conversation on the show was supposed to be light hearted but Johar, who is famous for directing films with Shah Rukh Khan, got offended by her statements. The actress blamed the director as the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood as he had cast star kids like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in his film Student of the Year.

Things took a drastic turn when during the recently held award show Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan took a jibe at the actress for having an opinion. After the media backlash and disdains from the fans, Khan decided to pen an open letter to the actress asking for her apology.

In his open letter, he compared artists to race horses and eugenics in Bollywood. He also talked about other star kids including his own, who have to face the wrath of paparazzi since an early age.

“Nepotism in dynastic politics is a well-known and unspoken truth. It’s the same in business. But nobody talks about that. Nepotism is Donald Trump putting his daughter in the White House rather than someone who is better qualified. Actors are the soft targets. So if you say star kids have an advantage, of course, they do.

“It’s an advantage created by the press because people are interested in them. There is a curiosity to see Taimur, Sara or Ibrahim. It’s supply and demand. People want it, media serves it. So we’re all part of the same vicious circle in that sense.”

Apparently, this is not for the first time when Khan spoke about American politics and especially about Donald Trump. When Donald Trump overtook Barack Obama as the 45th President of the United States, the Bollywood actor said to a publication house that Americans wanted a change in their major streams and Trump promised them that he will make everything better for everyone. Khan then went on to talk about Nazis and Jews during the second world war to make his statement.

“I think America was angry, and they did the one thing they could do, which is vote. And they must have felt good for a few days but then have themselves been panicking that what have we done (laughs), I think. As a Muslim, I don’t know… I think they just wanted a change.”

In professional endeavors, Saif was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon. His films like Kaalakaandi, Chef, and Bazaar are still in post-production stage and are scheduled to release in the second-half of this year.

[Featured Image by Molly Riley/Pool/Getty Images]