Kelly Dodd On Shannon: Reality Star Taking Offense Too Often Due To Insecurity?

Kelly Dodd has admitted that she isn’t getting along with some of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, especially since she’s back on the show. Kelly reveals she hasn’t spoken with Shannon Beador since they were in Ireland and filming the reunion special because things have been so troubling. Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson got into a heated argument, and the fight continued when Tamra Judge learned that Vicki had been saying things about her marriage.

According to a new Bravo report, Kelly Dodd is now revealing that while she isn’t speaking to Shannon Beador, she is watching The Real Housewives of Orange County. And during last Monday’s episode, Kelly felt that she was watching her first scene where she met Shannon. She made a joke about her family and Beador took it way too seriously. It wasn’t meant to be an attack on Shannon, but when Beador was speaking to Lydia McLaughlin about Vicki, Kelly Dodd felt she was reliving the past.

Of course, Beador wasn’t happy about Lydia bringing up her issues with Vicki. She quickly lost her cool and she stormed out of Ava’s birthday party after Lydia claimed her mother called her a lost soul.

“Watching the argument between Lydia and Shannon got me thinking about my first exchange with Shannon,” Kelly writes in her Bravo blog, adding, “However, just as she did with Lydia, Shannon sometimes takes offense where no offense is intended. I don’t believe Lydia meant any harm when discussing Tamra and Shannon’s relationship with Vicki. Just as she did with my USC joke, Shannon interpreted Lydia’s comments in the worst way. It’s unfortunate that Shannon and Lydia got off to such a rocky start.”

Maybe Shannon is feeling a bit insecure about herself and her marriage after the previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Beador learned that her husband had cheated on her, and she gained a lot of weight after her confrontation with Vicki last year. Gunvalson claimed that David Beador had beaten Shannon, and she was devastated that such a rumor would surface, given her children are old enough to hear and understand such an accusation.

Of course, Kelly Dodd is a loyal friend to Vicki, and they have been hanging out while the other ladies have been filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s clear that she’s very happy with their friendship, and she does feel that Shannon is overreacting to some of their shared co-stars and their comments.

