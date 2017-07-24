Victoria Justice’s Hacker Threatens To Leak Nude Photos

Victoria Justice was hacked and threatened with a nude photo leak.

The former Victorious star had her Twitter account compromised on July 23 by hackers who laced her account with profanity and highly offensive language before claiming that they had naked photos of Justice that they would leak to the world.

The hack took place late in the evening, according to Gossip Cop, who reported that the hacker attempted to gain followers to their own account by claiming that they would post naked photos of Victoria once they reached 2,000 followers.

After then urging Justice’s almost 10 million followers to follow multiple other accounts, the hacker tweeted that they would be “posting nudes at 2k followers” before then denying that the actress had been hacked when replying to fans questioning the social media activity.

According to screen shots posted by the outlet, the hacker posted explicit tweets about Victoria having oral sex and continued their Twitter tirade, which lasted around 30 minutes, by tweeting homophobic slurs and racist messages to her millions of followers.

However, all of the accounts Victoria’s Twitter was urging fans to follow were then suspended and the slew of offensive messages were removed from Justice’s account, suggesting she or her team had regained access to the 140-character site.

The most recent post published to her account is now the three black and white snaps of herself she posted mere hours before her account was compromised and shows the actress wearing a striped top and blowing bubbles with bubble-gum.

Justice has not yet commented on the hack or the criminal’s threat to leak her nude photos, though the drama comes just weeks after she used the 140-character account to tease a possible Victorious reunion with former co-star Ariana Grande.

But while it’s not clear if the hackers really were in possession of nude images of Justice, this isn’t the first time the actress has been involved in a naked picture leak.

It was previously reported by Gossip Cop that Victoria was caught up in the nude hacking scandal of 2014 that saw several female celebrities have private photos stolen from their iCloud accounts and published online without their permission.

Dubbed “The Fappening,” Victoria confirmed on Twitter that she had been victimized during the mass hacking but did not confirm if the nude images purported to be of her were real or fake.

“There have always been fake photos of me on the internet, but I will not be put in the position to defend myself as to what is real or what is fake,” Justice tweeted at the time, adding that she was “angry at this massive invasion of privacy” that had taken place.

Victoria then confirmed in the tweet that she would be “taking legal action to protect my rights” amid the naked photo drama.

The latest threat of yet another nude photo leak comes just days after Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland reportedly had explicit naked images stolen and posted online without her consent.

Though it’s not clear if the events are leaked, a handful of other female stars, including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Amanda Seyfried and Alison Brie, all also had alleged naked photos published earlier this year.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for GLAAD]