‘Game Of Thrones’: Show Suggests Daenerys May Fulfill This Prophecy [Spoilers]

Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones was titled “Stormborn,” a reference to Daenerys Targaryen and the opening scene of the latest episode. After a season premiere that was short on major developments and focused on laying some groundwork, this one was full of action and big news. Arguably the biggest development came in a conversation between Daenerys Targaryen and Melisandre, with a clarification from Missandei making it perfectly clear that the fan theory that Daenerys Targaryen is Azor Ahai may be true. Spoilers for last night’s episode start immediately below.

Game of Thrones showrunners know that fans know their GOT prophecies are especially focused on one – Azor Ahai/The Prince That Was Promised. It is arguably the most talked about GOT prophecy as we near the end of the HBO show, and theories about who will turn out to be Azor Ahai are rampant. Sunday night they cleared up one item that had some fans hesitant to believe that Daenerys may fulfill this one.

The Red Priestess, Melisandre, returned to Game of Thrones last night and pledged her support to Dany, saying that she believes the Mother of Dragons may be The Prince That Was Promised. When Daenerys responded that she can’t be The Prince That Was Promised because she is female, thus not a prince, Missandei spoke up and corrected her, saying that the word used to describe this savior is actually gender neutral, so it could be Dany.

The title of Sunday’s episode, “Stormborn,” also points to Daenerys as Azor Ahai as the first part of the prophecy says that the prince/princess will be born amid salt and smoke. Game of Thrones took us back to her birthplace last night, Dragonstone, which is a volcanic (smoke) island (surrounded by the salty sea).

Who Is Your Favorite Female Character on Game of Thrones? A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gameofthroneshbo) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Supporting evidence is pretty strong for Daenerys being Azor Ahai of Game of Thrones legend. In fact, as explained by Thrillist, it’s very possible that she has already fulfilled the prophecy. There are three elements of the prophecy that can be used to identify The Prince That Was Promised. We spoke about the first one in the previous paragraph. The second is that this heroic figure will be reborn beneath a bleeding star. The third is that he/she will wake stone dragons. Back in Season 2 of Game of Thrones, Dany fulfilled both of these prophecies in a single scene. When she emerges from Khal Drogo’s funeral pyre alive, the stone dragon eggs have hatched, and she sees a red comet pass across the sky. (Some say that her emergence from the pyre fulfills the “birth” amid smoke and salt element, with the smoke being from the funeral pyre and the salt being from her tears.)

What are your thoughts on the first episode? . . ????‼️ IF YOU HAVEN'T WATCHED THE NEW EPISODE DON'T READ THE COMMENTS‼️???? A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gameofthroneshbo) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Of course, this is Game of Thrones. Anything can happen. This could be a misdirection by the showrunners. Time will tell.

Game of Thrones appears on HBO on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by HBO]