Leah Messer Takes Her Kids To Disney’s Animal Kingdom After Sharing Odd Post On Instagram

Leah Messer and her children, including her 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and her 4-year-old daughter Adalynn, traveled to Florida at the end of last week for a summer vacation.

Just after the premiere episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Messer treated her family to a fun vacation at the beach in Sebastian, Florida, before venturing off to Bay Lake where they enjoyed the sights of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

After sharing a series of photos of her children in their hotel room and on the beach, Leah Messer returned to Instagram to share images of Ali, Aleeah, and Adalynn, with their faces painted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She also posted a video taken at the gorilla exhibit.

In one photo taken at the park, Ali was painted like a tiger, Aleeah was painted like a butterfly, and Adalynn was sporting kitty face paint.

Leah Messer appeared to be with at least one other woman during the trip, and she was seen in a shot with Ali.

Leah Messer shares her twin girls with her first husband, Corey Simms, and her youngest child with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, who she divorced in June 2015.

Although Leah Messer is twice divorced, she is reportedly still open to finding love and days ago, she caused a stir online when she shared a quote about women putting men before their children.

Since her second divorce, which was finalized while she was spending 30 days in rehab, Leah Messer has dated one man, T. R. Dues, but chose to keep him away from the cameras of Teen Mom 2.

Following their split, Leah Messer dedicated herself to being single and focusing on parenting. That said, there have been a few rumors in regard to possible relationships in recent weeks, the latest of which surfaced earlier this month and was quickly shot down by the reality star on Twitter.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

