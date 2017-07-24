Kim Kardashian Reportedly Demands Kris Jenner Cut Off ‘Lazy’ Rob Kardashian’s Money Amid Blac Chyna Drama

Kim Kardashian reportedly is reacting strongly when it comes to what she feels her mother, Kris Jenner, should do about her brother, Rob Kardashian, amid the drama involving his ex-fiance, Blac Chyna. Kim allegedly blasted Rob, calling him “lazy” and “work-shy,” amid the ongoing attention to his revenge porn scandal that followed Rob posting nude photos of Chyna. That scandal included Kardashian claiming that he spent $100,000 on Chyna’s post-baby surgery package, along with sending her “100 bottles of Moet Rose and $250,000 worth of jewellery” and paying $16,000 for rent, according to the Belfast Telegraph, which summed up Kim’s reported demands to Kris.

“Kim Kardashian has allegedly urged her mother Kris Jenner to cut off son Rob’s unlimited credit.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan has received extra attention ever since Rob shared those naked photos of Blac Chyna this month, with the family itself reportedly shocked by Kardashian’s revenge-porn tactics. The Belfast Telegraph quoted an insider close to the family as alleging that the money Rob used to buy all those items for Blac Chyna actually came straight from Kris Jenner.

Kim reportedly is upset by Kris channeling money to her 30-year-old sock designer son, particularly in the wake of the drama involving Chyna. Consequently, the insider said that Kardashian is urging Jenner to cut off the unlimited line of credit that Rob reportedly currently enjoys.

“This money isn’t Rob’s, it’s all on Kris’ credit cards,” revealed the source.

The insider also claimed that Kardashian is concerned Jenner is “enabling” Rob and that although Kris reportedly was horrified when the full details of her son’s spending habits emerged, Kim allegedly wasn’t even surprised by her brother’s indulgences when it came to money.

“Kim is begging [Kris Jenner] to stop enabling him. Kris was shocked when the details of Rob’s spending came out but Kim wasn’t.”

Although speculation continues about Rob and Blac Chyna, the lawyer representing Kardashian’s ex took steps to protect Chyna, who is the mom of Rob’s daughter, Dream. Blac alleged that Rob beat her during their on-again, off-again relationship, which seems to have permanently ended.

Rob received a temporary restraining order previously this month that prohibits him from contacting his ex, going near her, or posting more photos or personal details about Chyna online. But none of those restrictions have resulted in Kim feeling sympathy for her brother, according to the source.

When Kardashian learned that Blac was alleging that Rob had hit her, Kim reportedly was “furious” at her brother, said the insider.

“How could he embarrass the family like that?” said the source.

“[Kim Kardshian has] no sympathy for Rob – she thinks he’s lazy and workshy.”

As for when or whether Kris will respond to Kardashian’s alleged demands that Jenner cut off Rob’s money, Kris reportedly has not yet taken the actions that Kim reportedly requested. However, another source quoted by the Belfast Telegraph said that for Jenner, the goal is to stay “calm” amid all the drama involving her son and his baby mama.

“Now that Dream is in the picture, her primary concern is Dream and Dream’s well-being,” added the second insider.

If Kris Jenner does decide to agree with Kim Kardashian’s reported demands that she cut off Rob’s unlimited money supply, is there any family member who might rescue Rob? Khloe Kardashian is known for her closeness to Rob, but Radar Online reported that even Khloe is now feeling pressure to steer clear of her brother.

Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, reportedly has feelings similar to Kim Kardashian. An insider told Radar that Tristan views Rob “as an over privileged loser who’s draining his family dry.”

And while Rob reportedly depends on Kris Jenner when it comes to funds, he allegedly is dependent on Khloe when it comes to emotional issues, according to the source. That’s got her reportedly worried about what would happen if she gave into Tristan.

“[Rob] depends on her in an unhealthy way and she’s desperately worried what would happen if she wasn’t there,” said the source.

Consequently, Khloe allegedly has a challenging decision of whether to ditch her brother as Tristan reportedly wants or continue to help Kardashian.

What do you think? Is the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan, especially Kim Kardashian, being too hard on Rob Kardashian? Should Kris Jenner continue to help Rob financially? Post your views below.

