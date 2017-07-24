Is Javi Marroquin Joining MTV’s ‘The Challenge’?

Could Javi Marroquin be joining another MTV reality show?

After spending years on Teen Mom 2, a report claims the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry is allegedly in talks to join the cast of an upcoming season of The Challenge.

On July 21, a report by In Touch Weekly magazine shared news of Javi Marroquin’s possible addition to the show and revealed a recent tweet from Marroquin which seemingly confirmed that he would definitely be open to the idea. In the tweet, which was shared earlier this month, Javi Marroquin was seen responding to a fan who suggested he should take over The Challenge by saying he’s been training for MTV’s phone call.

According to the report, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to share news of Javi Marroquin’s possible role on the show. According to the report, Javi Marroquin is just one of the many MTV reality stars that the network has reportedly been considering for Season 31. That said The Ashley revealed that Marroquin was the only person from the Teen Mom franchise who was allegedly being courted for The Challenge.

Although Javi Marroquin appears to be open to the idea of signing onto The Challenge, he may have a hard time making the grueling schedule work. After all, as In Touch Weekly magazine reported, contestants of the show are typically awarded from home for seven weeks if they make it to the final rounds of the competition and, as fans know, Marroquin has a young son.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

While Javi Marroquin’s former wife, Kailyn Lowry, shares custody of their 3-year-old son and would likely do what she could to make it possible for Marroquin to participate in The Challenge Season 31, she is due to give birth in the coming weeks and will likely need extra help herself as she attempts to adjust to life at home with a newborn and her two oldest kids.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Javi Marroquin/Instagram]