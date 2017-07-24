Erika Girardi Hints She May Not Be Back On ‘RHOBH’ After Eileen Davidson’s Exit

Erika Girardi may not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the upcoming season. While she has been spotted with the ladies during a trip to Las Vegas, it sounds like she isn’t able to confirm whether she’s back on the show. Erika is now reacting to Eileen Davidson’s decision to remove herself from the show to focus on her soap acting career, something that Girardi has been a part of last year. Of course, Bravo doesn’t enjoy it when the ladies dish on upcoming seasons, so Erika isn’t allowed to tell her fans whether she’s back or not.

According to a new Bravo report, Erika Girardi is now revealing that she can’t even confirm whether she will be back on the show. Of course, Erika may be able to say if she left the show on her own, but she can’t confirm whether she’s filming the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or if she has been fired from the show. One can imagine that she is indeed filming the show, as she wasn’t on the best terms with Dorit Kemsley last year. It’s possible that Bravo wants to capture their troubled relationship once again.

“Well I can’t even confirm whether I’m back, so there you go. But I know that a lot of people are gonna miss Eileen,” Erika Girardi told The Daily Dish just last week about the current status of the show.

Of course, Erika Girardi seems sad that Eileen isn’t returning to the show. The two ladies were getting along quite well and they were just starting to bond when she announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Of course, Eileen wanted to leave the show so she could focus on her personal career. While some fans expressed joy at her exit on social media, Girardi believes that Davidson will be missed.

Now that Eileen has left the show, one has to wonder if Erika Girardi has to meet and get to know a new housewife. Bravo tends to add new housewives to the shows when people leave, so it would make sense for a new housewife to be added to the cast. Davidson isn’t the only person who is leaving the show. Eden Sassoon also announced her exit from the show earlier this summer.

What do you think of Erika Girardi’s comments about Eileen leaving the show behind? Are you surprised she can’t confirm her own role on the show?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Sharknado]