‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dario Enters Witness Protection Program For Abby’s Sake, Jordi Vilasuso Exits

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that a surprising plot twist will be used to explain Dario’s (Jordi Vilasuso) exit from the NBC soap opera. Dario will enter into the witness protection program for Abigail Deveraux’s (Marci Miller) sake, paving way for Jordi Vilasuso to exit his role as Dario on July 31-August 1, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Following his release from police custody, Dario continues to blackmail Abigail (Marci Miller) with a photo showing Chad DiMera leaning over the dead body of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). Abigail feels trapped in her fake marriage to Dario. She married him as a favor to prevent him from being deported. She discovered that he is involved in a money-laundering scheme only after she had married him.

When she threatened to go to the police, Dario resorted to blackmailing her with a photo showing Chad (Billy Flynn) standing close to the corpse of murdered Deimos Kiriakis.

In the photo, Chad appears to be cleaning fingerprints off the knife that was used to murder Deimos.

She had tried to get Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) to destroy the photos, but Dario was arrested by the police before Theo could make a move. However, Dario was soon released from police custody, and he promptly returned to blackmailing Abigail.

After he is released from police custody, Dario tells Abby that he wants to leave Salem and wants her to leave with him as his wife. He threatens to go to the police if Abigail refuses to leave Salem with him.

Dario believes that he loves Abigail and fears losing her to Chad. He also strangely believes he can turn their fake marriage into a true marriage relationship and that they can build a happy life together by going to another place where Chad will not be able to threaten their relationship.

However, there are other pressing reasons why Dario wants to leave Salem. He wants to get away from the drug lord who is after him.

Abigail does not want to leave with Dario, but she would rather go with him than allow him to go to the police with the photo. She has vowed to do everything to protect Chad, and that includes sacrificing her entire life by leaving Salem with Dario and remaining his wife indefinitely.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jordi Vilasuso Speaks Out About DOOL Exit https://t.co/ZYx3tcmXaB pic.twitter.com/uKeZ83Uhvs — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) July 21, 2017

When Chad learns that Abby is leaving Salem with Dario, he suspects that Abby has not told him the truth about her relationship with Dario. He confronts Abby and tries to make her divulge the truth, but Abby refuses to talk. She tries hard to control her emotions when Chad piles on the pressure, but she finally yields and admits that she is doing it for him.

However, she refuses to talk about the secret behind her marriage to Dario and the incriminating photo. She also does not tell him why she is leaving Salem with him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that help will come from an unexpected source. Gabi (Camila Banus) stumbles upon the secret behind Abigail’s marriage to Dario and spills the beans to Chad.

Jordi Vilasuso Speaks Out on #DaysofOurLives Exit! https://t.co/mnpT5V8zeb — Soap Opera News (@SoapOperaNewss) July 19, 2017

Chad is enraged and confronts Dario. The confrontation escalates into a fist fight. As the two men engage in a brawl, a driver hired by the drug lord to take out Dario tries to run him over but accidentally targets Chad.

Abigail arrives just in time to save Chad. She screams his name, pushes him out of the way, and gets hit instead.

Abigail is rushed to the hospital. Her life hangs in the balance, with Chad by her side, praying desperately for a miracle.

Meanwhile, Dario comes to his senses for the first time. He realizes how much he loves Abigail and how he has exposed her life to danger. He feels remorse when he realizes how selfish he has been about expressing his love for Abigail.

He decides that it is not too late to make a change and to make up for the damage he has caused. He is now convinced that allowing Chad to have Abigail is the best thing he can do to safeguard her future.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Dario will decide to enter the witness protection program. He knows that Abigail loves Chad and wants to be with Chad. His only concern now is to make her happy, and he is confident that Chad will take care of her.

[Featured Image by Marsaili Mcgrath/Getty Images]