Audrey Roloff Shares Powerful, Heartfelt Prayer For Baby Girl, Hurts Some ‘LPBW’ Fans As A Result

Audrey Roloff is not only stunning, she is also blessed with a gift for words. When struck by inspiration, the reality TV star can come up with lines and prayers that are near-poetic. This gift was evident in Audrey’s recent Instagram post, as the reality TV star shared a powerful prayer for her upcoming baby girl. While the Little People, Big World star’s words were articulate and beautifully-written, however, some of her followers and fans in social media felt a bit hurt by the words Audrey used in her devotion.

As stated by Audrey Roloff, the recently shared prayer is something that she wrote for her baby girl. In the devotion, the LPBW star asked for guidance in raising her child, so that her baby would grow into a beautiful, steadfast young woman. She also asked for help in keeping her baby safe from the dangers of the world, and for making her husband, Jeremy, fully equipped to stand as a father for their child. Here is an excerpt from Audrey’s invocation.

“Thank you for equipping and refining Jeremy in preparation for raising our daughter together. Lord, I pray that our baby girl would be born into this world blameless and innocent, a child of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, where she would shine as a light in this world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ she may be proud that she did not run in vain or labor in vain.”

There is no doubt that Audrey’s prayer for her upcoming baby girl is one of the most honest, most heartfelt devotions that has ever been shared in the Little People, Big World social media community to date. Since posting the prayer on Instagram, Audrey’s latest update has garnered more than 40,000 likes and 300 comments, with many remarking just how sincere the reality TV star’s words were.

While the response to Audrey’s invocation among the LPBW community has been mostly positive, a number of the reality TV star’s followers on Instagram felt that some words in the devotion were quite pointed and hurtful. The line “in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation,” for one, has triggered strong reactions from some of Audrey Roloff’s Instagram followers.

“Crooked and twisted generation. Ouch,” one commenter wrote.

“I don’t really consider this generation, MY generation, to be crooked or twisted, especially since we are all ‘children of God,’ but it’s a nice prayer nonetheless,” another one of Audrey’s Instagram followers wrote.

Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff are very active in the online Christian community, with the reality TV couple taking a distinct interest in marriages. Jeremy and Audrey, for one, have founded Beating 50 Percent, a movement which aims to help couples foster healthier, more honest marriages.

Recently, Audrey and Jeremy even released the Navigator’s Council, a couple’s journal that seeks to foster more open communication between spouses. So far, the Navigator’s Council has been a massive success for the reality TV couple, with many of the #Beating50Percent community finding the journal incredibly helpful and useful.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their baby girl, whose name remains a mystery among Little People, Big World fans. The couple has been quite secretive about the details of Audrey’s pregnancy, with the LPBW community still in the shadows about the due date of the reality TV stars’ upcoming baby girl.

Baby girl has a pretty momma! Auj wrote a prayer for our daughter and you can read it and see some beautiful photos of the three of us in the daisy fields on her blog aujpoj.com #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj @beating50 pc: @dawn_photo A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by TLC]