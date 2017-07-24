Audrey Roloff Shares Powerful, Heartfelt Prayer For Baby Girl, Hurts Some ‘LPBW’ Fans As A Result

Audrey Roloff is not only stunning, she is also blessed with a gift for words. When struck by inspiration, the reality TV star can come up with lines and prayers that are near-poetic. This gift was evident in Audrey’s recent Instagram post, as the reality TV star shared a powerful prayer for her upcoming baby girl. While the Little People, Big World star’s words were articulate and beautifully-written, however, some of her followers and fans in social media felt a bit hurt by the words Audrey used in her devotion.
As stated by Audrey Roloff, the recently shared prayer is something that she wrote for her baby girl. In the devotion, the LPBW star asked for guidance in raising her child, so that her baby would grow into a beautiful, steadfast young woman. She also asked for help in keeping her baby safe from the dangers of the world, and for making her husband, Jeremy, fully equipped to stand as a father for their child. Here is an excerpt from Audrey’s invocation.
“Thank you for equipping and refining Jeremy in preparation for raising our daughter together. Lord, I pray that our baby girl would be born into this world blameless and innocent, a child of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, where she would shine as a light in this world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ she may be proud that she did not run in vain or labor in vain.”
There is no doubt that Audrey’s prayer for her upcoming baby girl is one of the most honest, most heartfelt devotions that has ever been shared in the Little People, Big World social media community to date. Since posting the prayer on Instagram, Audrey’s latest update has garnered more than 40,000 likes and 300 comments, with many remarking just how sincere the reality TV star’s words were.
My daily prayer for our baby girl: "Father God, thank you for the blessing of being able to carry and care for this child of yours. I recognize that you are the author of life and your timing is so perfect. Thank you for bringing this sweet baby girl into our lives in your perfect timing and according to your perfect will. Thank you for knitting her together so beautifully and uniquely in my womb (Psalm 139:13). Jesus, I ask that you would bring her into this world healthy and strong, and with red curly hair;) Lord thank you for giving me a husband, and her a father, who will lead her, teach her, and love her with everything he’s got. Thank you for equipping and refining Jeremy in preparation for raising our daughter together. Lord, I pray that our baby girl would be born into this world blameless and innocent, a child of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, where she would shine as a light in this world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ she may be proud that she did not run in vain or labor in vain (Philippians 2:15-16). Lord protect her with your full armor the moment she comes into this world, and give her your spirit from the moment she is born. I pray that she would come to know how deep and wide, unconditional and unending, your love is for her (Ephesians 3:18).Lord may she be a fiercely burning light, driving out darkness wherever she is (John 1:5). May she be like an arrow (Psalm 127:4) shot out into this world with purpose to accomplish the work you have for her to do. Lord may she be a compassionate, creative, and courageous daughter, full of joy and overflowing with peace. Give her a strong sense of discernment and good judgment so that she will not be easily deceived. Bless her with iron friendships – friendships that will refine her and sharpen her. I ask for your favor over her life Lord. May she be a Godly woman who leads others to the foot of the cross and loves them the whole way there…" read full prayer on my blog aujpoj.com #alwaysmore #journeyofjerandauj pc: @dawn_photo #beating50percent #stayingido @beating50
While the response to Audrey’s invocation among the LPBW community has been mostly positive, a number of the reality TV star’s followers on Instagram felt that some words in the devotion were quite pointed and hurtful. The line “in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation,” for one, has triggered strong reactions from some of Audrey Roloff’s Instagram followers.
“Crooked and twisted generation. Ouch,” one commenter wrote.
“I don’t really consider this generation, MY generation, to be crooked or twisted, especially since we are all ‘children of God,’ but it’s a nice prayer nonetheless,” another one of Audrey’s Instagram followers wrote.
Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff are very active in the online Christian community, with the reality TV couple taking a distinct interest in marriages. Jeremy and Audrey, for one, have founded Beating 50 Percent, a movement which aims to help couples foster healthier, more honest marriages.
Recently, Audrey and Jeremy even released the Navigator’s Council, a couple’s journal that seeks to foster more open communication between spouses. So far, the Navigator’s Council has been a massive success for the reality TV couple, with many of the #Beating50Percent community finding the journal incredibly helpful and useful.
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their baby girl, whose name remains a mystery among Little People, Big World fans. The couple has been quite secretive about the details of Audrey’s pregnancy, with the LPBW community still in the shadows about the due date of the reality TV stars’ upcoming baby girl.
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.
[Featured Image by TLC]