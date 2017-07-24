Jenelle Evans Isn’t Happy With The Way She’s Being Portrayed On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 8

Jenelle Evans isn’t happy with the way she was portrayed during the first episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 and has taken to Twitter to express herself through a re-tweet.

After the premiere episode of Teen Mom 2 aired last Monday, Jenelle Evans took to Twitter where she shared a message from a fan and seemingly explained why she was acting so upset with her fiancé, David Eason, as they prepared to move their family into a new home.

“[I] was disappointed in how they portrayed you. You’re pregnant for crying out loud! Hormones! Stress! You’re great!” the message read.

After sharing the message with her many fans and followers, Jenelle Evans was confronted by several more messages from her audience, some of which agreed with the post and others who slammed her for refusing to spend time at home with her youngest son, 3-year-old Kaiser. Some even claimed that Jenelle Evans’ behavior on the premiere episode of Season 8 was nothing out of the ordinary for the longtime reality star and mother of three.

Jenelle Evans was also targeted by fans who pointed out that her Teen Mom 2 co-star Chelsea Houska was also pregnant at the time of filming but continued to treat her older child, 7-year-old Aubree, as she normally would.

One fan went as far as to remind Jenelle Evans that Chelsea Houska still had custody of her child while Evans recently failed to gain back custody of her oldest son, 7-year-old Jace.

Jenelle Evans is mom to three children, including Jace, Kaiser, and her youngest child, 5-month-old daughter Ensley Jolie, but only has custody of her youngest two. As for Jace, he’s been living with her mother, Barbara, for the past several years.

Jenelle Evans and her current fiancé, David Eason, share one child together, daughter Ensley, and he also has two older children from previous relationships, including daughter Maryssa, who has been seen on recent episodes of Teen Mom 2.

