Selena Gomez Ditched By The Weeknd For A Busty Model On Her Birthday?

Selena Gomez recently celebrated her 25th birthday, but her boyfriend The Weeknd was not there to join her on her special day. This would have been their first time as a couple to spend the brunette singer’s birthday together. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old rapper had a prior engagement and that included hanging out with a busty model.

According to Irish Mirror, Ava Van Rose partied with Abel Tesfaye ahead of his performance at the Longitude Festival last Saturday. The Irish model is known for hanging out with famous rappers, including Drake, whom she partied with before his show in Ireland a few months ago. She allegedly met the crew of The Weeknd while she was on tour with the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker.

A source revealed that the Canadian record producer invited Bridget Byrne, which is the real name of Ava, and her friends to join his crew at the Westbury Hotel on Friday night. The glamor model was allegedly star-struck after being introduced to Selena’s boyfriend, whom she described as her ultimate crush.

“She knew all The Weeknd’s entourage from earlier in the year and they stayed in touch on Instagram and wanted to meet up for Longitude,” an insider said. “She arrived at the hotel with two friends at about 9 p.m. and one of the rapper’s assistants came down and said he knew her from online.”

The group reportedly had some drinks at Morgan Hotel, but Rose returned to the penthouse suite for the after-party. The model claimed that the “Starboy” hitmaker was tired from his trip from Barcelona, but he was down to earth and calm.

“He said to her, ‘how do the guys know you?’ and ‘I’d remember you’. He was blown away by her body and told her she didn’t look Irish,” an insider revealed. “She said they had a great time. He’s a massive Conor McGregor fan just like Drake and he said he really loves Irish people.”

While The Weeknd partied with Ava Van Rose, Selena Gomez spent her 25th birthday with her close friends. The former Disney star shared a photo sitting on a kitchen table surrounded by blue and white balloons and birthday cakes. She thanked everyone who showered her with love and said that she felt blessed.

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Despite being away from each other on the singer’s birthday, the lovers reunited the day after. Abel flew from Paris to the United States to be with Selena. The couple was spotted having a romantic brunch in Los Angeles and both chose to wear something comfy and relaxed. While The Weeknd appeared to be having fun with the Irish model, his mind was still focused on Gomez.

According to Hollywood Life, Abel and Selena Skyped together and he even sent her a bunch of flowers with a sweet note attached to it. The award-winning singer is reportedly planning to spoil his girlfriend to make up for missing her birthday. He allegedly hired a private chef, will fill up the dining room with roses and candles, and plans to shower her with gifts. With how things are going between the famous couple, it seems that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are far from calling it quits.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]