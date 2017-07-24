‘Outlander’ Season 3: Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe On The ‘Grief’ Of Jamie And Claire’s Separation

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hit the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con with a boatload of Season 3 spoilers, a new trailer, and never before seen photos from the upcoming season.

Outlander Season 3 will largely deal with Jamie and Claire’s separation, as they try to build lives without each other, divided by 200 years. Heughan told Entertainment Tonight that the new season is “sad,” but that it also features “new beginnings.”

Fans who have read Voyager, the third novel of Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander book series, know that Jamie and Claire are kept apart until Claire travels back to the 18th century from the 20th century and tracks down Jamie in his print shop.

Heughan talked about how the iconic moment from the book plays out in Outlander Season 3.

“It’s so much anticipated, I think–for ourselves and for the fans–and we wanted to do it justice. It’s one of those scenes or one of those moments in the book that we want to serve Diana’s writing. But so much happens before that, it kind of all builds up to that point when they meet, so it just raises the tension and the stakes.”

Balfe also shared her thoughts about the reunion with ET.

“For Jamie, it was a totally different thing, he had no idea, he had no preconceived notions about what that day was going to bring, but for Claire, there’s such a buildup and such an expectation, and I’m sure she ran through a thousand different scenarios of what exactly would happen. But it was really fun to play, and I think it ended up being really sweet.”

Heaughan and Balfe also spoke with Vulture about what fans can expect in Outlander Season 3.

According to Heughan, Jamie and Claire suffer heartbreak over the loss of each other but eventually forge new lives–which makes their reunion even more complicated.

“When they are reunited, it is probably the point when they’re least prepared for it, because they have moved on and built a new life,” he said. “It’s an exciting point for them to meet each other again.”

Meanwhile, Balfe said that Outlander Season 3 begins with Jamie and Claire living “under this huge cloud of grief,” and that affects Claire’s personality.

“Once you’ve lost a huge part of your heart, Claire sort of puts a part of herself to the side, and that stays with her. She’s not fully that passionate, fiery person that we’ve known from seasons past, especially her passion in terms of a love life gets shelved, and I think that has an affect [sic] on somebody. So she becomes very work focused, very focused on her daughter, but some of the joy and the lightness in her life is gone.”

Balfe revealed that Outlander Season 3 will show parts of Claire’s marriage to Frank (Tobias Menzies) that weren’t fully explored in Voyager.

“Obviously, there’s [sic] huge chunks of time that weren’t really documented, so [Tobias and I] did talk a lot about, ‘Well, what do you think their everyday life is?’ And we tried to make it as real as possible for ourselves about what that dynamic inside the home would be. It’s a beautiful, complicated story, and the relationship is so rich. It was really fun to play it.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Outlander Season 3 will pick up the action right after Claire travels back through the stones to the 20th century, leaving Jamie to fight in the doomed Battle of Culloden. The latest season will feature several new additions to the cast, including Hannah James and Tanya Roberts as sisters Geneva and Isobel Dunsany, César Domboy as a grown-up Fergus, Will Johnson as Claire’s medical colleague, Joe Abernathy, and John Bell as Jamie’s nephew, Young Ian Murray.

What do you think of the latest Outlander Season 3 spoilers? Do you think Jamie and Claire’s print shop reunion will do justice to the scene in the book?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz on Sept. 10, 2017.

[Featured Image by Starz]