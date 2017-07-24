‘Game of Thrones’: George RR Martin Says ‘Winds of Winter’ Could Be Out In 2018, Calls Recent Reports Weird

As the new season of Game of Thrones premiered last week on HBO, fans have been waiting for official updates on the release of the sixth book The Winds of Winter. The next installment of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series has been in the making for five years now and counting. Martin wrote on his blog that he is still months away to finishing the book, which is in response to recent reports speculating about the book’s release date.

Because the Game of Thrones storyline has already gone beyond what was in the novel, there have been anticipations and speculations about The Winds of Winter. Some say that the book is already finished, but for some reasons, Martin would not release it. Some say the author has written nothing. In his blog, Martin called these reports “truly weird,” “false” and “moronic.”

Early last year, the Game of Thrones author said that he has written hundreds of pages and dozens of chapters, but there is still a lot left to write, as reported by The Guardian. In his most recent blog, he said that he is still months away from completing it. He gave some hope though for the avid fans, saying that it is possible The Winds of Winter would hit the shelves by 2018. He said:

“I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say. Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…”

The Fire and Blood tells the history of the Targaryen kings. He plans to release two volumes, with the first one covering Aegon’s Conquest up to the regency of Aegon III, the boy king. The first volume is planned for at least late 2018 while the largely unwritten second volume might take a few more years before it could hit the shelves, according to Martin. It would pick up the story of Aegon III up to Robert’s Rebellion.

George announced that his The Book of Swords is coming out on October 10. It includes a new Game of Thrones story, the Sons of the Dragon. It tells the story of Aegon the Conqueror’s two sons, Aenys I Targaryen and Maegor the Cruel. The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon and other online bookstores.

Aside from The Winds of Winter and Fire and Blood, Martin has a lot on his plate. He’s working on five prequel spin-offs of Games of Thrones. The successor shows, as Martin calls them, will be about the worlds beyond Westeros. The writers he is working with include Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland, and Carly Wray.

Game of Thrones Season 7 now airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

