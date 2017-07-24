‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Adrienne Frantz Hints Return As Amber Moore, Shares Tragic News

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers indicate that Adrienne Frantz could be returning to reprise her role as Amber Moore in the CBS daytime drama. Fans will recall that Adrienne Frantz’s character, Amber Moore, also appeared in The Young and the Restless (Y&R).

Adrienne Frantz took to Twitter earlier this week to share with followers that she might be returning to The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless as Amber Moore after her last appearance four years ago in September of 2013.

She asked her followers and fans whether they think she should return to daytime.

Adrienne’s tweet also celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first appearance on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful. She was a young actress when she first appeared in B&B in 1997. She quickly became a fan favorite, portraying the troubled character, Amber Moore, who had short-lived marriages to a string of men, including B&B’s Rick Forrester (Justin Torkildsen), Y&R’s Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei).

Amber also got into a lot of mischief, such as the time she tried to pass off Marcus Forrester’s (Texas Battle) baby as Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton).

Amber was a tragic character whose constant travails plucked at the heart strings. She endured a lot of hardship, including being drugged and raped. She also suffered miscarriages and was kidnapped by the psychotic villain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Many fans were sympathetic to her plight although most realized that her troubles were largely self-inflicted.

“20 Years ago today I first aired on Bold and Beautiful! Should I come back 2 daytime? What show would you like to see me on?”

Hundreds of followers responded to Adrienne’s Twitter post asking whether they think she should return. Most responses were positive, indicating that fans would love to see Adrienne return to B&B and Y&R as Amber. Some pointed out that she couldn’t return at a more opportune moment to make an impact on the B&B storyline.

For instance, she could promptly return to her old rivalry with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) who recently returned after a 14-year absence, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Fans are also hoping that she would revive her causal relationship with the notorious Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) who is currently in jail, but could be bailed out to reconnect with his old love interest.

A few hours after Adrienne hinted her possible return as Amber Moore, she announced that her dog, Lucy, had passed away. She expressed sadness about the death of her beloved dog, saying it has left a large hole in her life.

