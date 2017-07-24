Charlize Theron Reveals Lesbian Relationship Amid James Bond Rumors

Charlize Theron is opening up about her lesbian experiences as fans campaign to have the star be the first ever female James Bond.

Charlize, who’s currently promoting her new movie Atomic Blonde and walked the red carpet in just a bra during the recent premiere in Berlin, made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on July 23 where she told host Andy Cohen that she has in fact “swam in the lady pond” before.

“When I was young, yes!” Theron replied when asked if she’d ever had a same-sex relationship or sexual experience, though she didn’t clarify just how far things went. “I feel like when you’re young, you’re just kind of exploring it all.”

However, the actress admitted that even when she was experimenting with her sexuality, she realized that “it was pretty clear that I really like dudes.”

The star made the big confession while discussing playing the bisexual character Lorraine Broughton in Atomic Blonde where she admitted that it was important for her to represent the LGBT community with her character in the movie, which she also co-produced.

“It’s just so strange when we talk so much about it,” Theron said of her character’s bisexuality, telling Cohen that she thinks the concept of being bisexual should be “normalized by now” and represented more on the big screen.

“It’s something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema, and I feel like when you make movies, if you’re going to hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society,” she continued.

Charlize’s chatter about her character’s sexuality comes shortly after the star revealed just last week that she actually “enjoyed” filming her same-sex love scene in the new film with her female co-star Sofia Boutella.

The actress told Extra that filming the intimate scenes with Sofia was actually really “easy” because they’re both trained dancers and were able to choreograph exactly how they wanted the scene to play out, which is something she hasn’t been able to do with her male co-stars in the past.

She was then asked if she preferred filming sex scenes with men or women, to which Charlize admitted with a smile that she actually enjoys both.

“I enjoy both — yes!” Theron said. “Doing a love scene with guys is different, but I enjoy both.”

Charlize’s latest confessions come as fans campaign for the star to become the first ever female James Bond after showing off her action moves in the latest movie.

A wave of fans has shown their support for her on social media, tweeting out that they think Theron would be perfect as 007 despite the spy always being played by a male.

Theron’s Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Chris Hemsworth has also backed Theron as Bond, telling W Magazine that he thinks “it’s time” for the British spy to be played by a woman and that Charlize would be the perfect candidate.

“She’s [sic] embodies every sort of ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have,” he said in the interview, calling the star “smart as hell” and “physically able” to play Bond after seeing her do incredible stunts in heels while filming the movie together in 2012.

In response to the campaign, Charlize reportedly admitted that she would “need a Bond girl” by her side if she did, in fact, take on the role, though those connected to the spy franchise have not yet commented.

What do you think of Charlize Theron’s confessions about her lesbian experience and “swimming in the lady pond” when she was younger? Do you think she’d be the right candidate to become the first female actress to play James Bond?

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]