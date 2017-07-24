‘Midnight, Texas’ Season 1 Episode 1: Is NBC Drama, Based On ‘True Blood’ author’s Book, Homophobic?

Homophobia seems to be an important aspect of the new NBC series, Midnight, Texas. As Season 1 Episode 1 premieres this Monday, there is a lot of curiosity about the drama that promises to deal with supernatural elements. The TV show is based on True Blood author Charlaine Harris’ book series.

Set in a small town, the story of Midnight, Texas circles around the encounter between the living and the dead. There are lots of supernatural interventions in the TV series that has a number of interesting characters.

Some of the major characters include Manfred Bernardo. Francois Arnaud plays the character of the medium who is on the run. Dylan Bruce plays Bobo Winthrop on Midnight, Texas. Bobo, who owns a local pawnshop, has a dark history.

The supernatural thriller will also have a witch, Fiji Cavanaugh, played by Parisa Fitz-Henley. Peter Mensah plays a vampire, Lemuel Bridger, and Jason Lewis stars as an angel, Joe Strong.

Just like True Blood that dealt with sexuality, romance and supernatural encounters, Midnight, Texas will also have such elements in the show. The show may particularly interest True Blood fans who have been waiting for a similar kind of TV series since 2014 when the finale episode of their favorite show was aired.

True Blood also dealt with topics like homosexuality and made strong statements about it. In addition, it also covered topics like radical forms of religion, as Bustle pointed it out. Midnight, Texas seems to be following the tradition and give crucial commentary on such topics.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new NBC show will have a number of homophobic characters. It will also have people whose misogynistic and racist shades will be explored on the show. Such characters will have the ambition of taking down biracial couples and gay characters on the show. They will also clash with strong female characters of the show.

According to the official catch line of Midnight, Texas, nothing is what it seems in the “mysterious safe haven.” The Season 1 Episode 1 premieres on July 24. The show will air at 10 am in the Eastern time zone and 9 pm in the central time zone on Mondays.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED]