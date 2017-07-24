‘GOT’ Season 7 Spoilers On Twitter: Mac Miller Begs People To Stop Tweeting Videos Of HBO’s Popular Series

GOT Season 7 spoilers run rampant on social media, causing Mac Miller to speak up and urge fans of the HBO epic series to stop sharing spoilers and live videos of the show on Twitter.

Game of Thrones fans are always very eager to see what happens next in the award-winning drama, but it seems like some are taking it a bit too far to the point of causing havoc on social media.

In fact, Mac Miller, Ariana Grande’s ever-supportive boyfriend, is leading the pack of spoiler-angry fans in calling out those who share details about episodes of the series based on George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels.

On Sunday, Mac practically begged social media users to refrain from posting anything that can be categorized as Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

“You gotta stop live tweeting Game of Thrones episodes. It’s just not morally responsible,” he wrote.

Citing the 25-year-old rapper, Hollywood Life strongly agreed with his statement and called out “overexcited” fans for ruining the thrill of watching the show’s latest episode because of people “buzzing over the biggest shocker or cliffhanger.”

“It should be illegal,” the outlet added.

Mac Miller is not the only one making a fuss over GOT Season 7 spoilers on social media as Twitter users from all walks of life post their own grievances on the microblogging platform.

If ANYONE tweets spoilers about Game of Thrones tonight I WILL call the police. — Joseph Morgan (@Josephmorgan96) July 16, 2017

Hi! If you're gonna watch the Game of Thrones s07 premiere PLEASE, for the love of the old gods and the new, DO NOT POST SPOILERS. Thank you pic.twitter.com/rZ6KlUxCwV — ainah (@ainahilator) July 16, 2017

Some even made use of battle scenes from famous movies and shows to deliver their point across.

Me avoiding Game of Thrones spoilers on Twitter while watching a recording of it pic.twitter.com/scTFJS2Qsm — Trevor Snow (@tparrinello) July 24, 2017

What it's like to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers pic.twitter.com/2eXhtfq5PP — Tom (@tomholman7) July 24, 2017

Me avoiding all the #GameOfThrones spoilers until after work pic.twitter.com/1ntYg6ODVc — Dan Murphy (@Engine26Studios) July 17, 2017

Of course, spoilers on social media are not the only thing fans of HBO’s world famous epic series are grumbling about.

During the GOT Season 7 premiere, HBO GO became a trending topic on social media because of technical issues the streaming website encountered just as the program was about to make its highly anticipated return on July 16, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

According to a now-deleted post on the site’s official Twitter page, HBO GO users in Latin America had to wait a bit longer before they were able to watch the series premiere.

However, users of the streaming service from the United States posted complaints on Twitter, saying that they experienced technical difficulties even though they were not in the area and made use of Game of Thrones scenes to make their point.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella]