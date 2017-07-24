Linkin Park Set Up Suicide Lifeline After Bennington’s Death; 4 LP Albums Back On Billboard 200 Charts

Linkin Park launches a suicide helpline a few days after the band’s frontman, Chester Bennington, took his own life by hanging. The remaining band members setup the site, Chester.linkinpark.com, in his honor.

Moreover, the website is a space where Linkin Park and Chester Bennington’s fans can post tributes to the 41-year-old singer. The page will feature posts from different social media and it is updated in real time, Deadline reported.

List of contact numbers for suicide help has been shared and the message, “In case you or someone you know needs support, here are some resources,” has been posted for help and reference. The hashtag #RIPChester is prominently displayed on the page as well.

The new site was launched on Saturday and just a few minutes after its activation, a problem with logging in has developed already. Apparently, this was caused by the unexpected heavy traffic, with thousands of fans trying to leave their messages and condolences for Bennington.

In any case, it was learned that Linkin Park was able to tape an episode for Apple Music’s spin-off Carpool Karaoke with comedian Ken Jeong. The taping took place merely six days before Chester committed suicide.

LP’s episode was scheduled to air in October and it is not clear whether it will still be released. Jeong was shocked and expressed his condolences after hearing the sad news. They were just together on July 14 and Bennington is suddenly gone in less than a week.

I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) July 20, 2017

Meanwhile, four of Linkin Park’s previous albums have returned to Billboard 200 chart rankings. As fans mourn the passing of Bennington who died on July 20, the band’s album gained renewed popularity.

According to Billboard, LP’s most recent record entitled One More Light has been relisted in the chart and secured the no. 17 spot. The group’s debut studio album called Hybrid Theory, released in October 2000, is also back and placed no. 27.

Linkin Park’s second album that ranked no. 1 in 2003, Meteora climbed back up and spotted at no. 41. Finally, the group’s Minutes to Midnight (2007) re-enters the Billboard 200 rankings at no. 115.

This Billboard chart, dated Aug. 5, shows the music tracking activity in the week ending in July 20. The full ranking list will appear on Billboard’s page on July 25.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]