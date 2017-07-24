Twilight hunk and Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson is allegedly blamed by a media outlet for getting involved with Katy Perry behind his fiancé FKA Twigs’ back. The outlet reportedly claimed that the singer and the actor have been texting ever since her split with Pirates of the Caribbean movie star Orlando Bloom.

The report from a publication allegedly claims that both Rob and Katy are greeting each other as “babe” or “honey” and are even ending their text conversation by romantic emojis. The publication further claimed that the Damsel movie actor and “Rise” singer are more than just platonic friends as he always had the hots for her.

It is possible that the publication might be referring to Page Six’s report from 2014. Back in 2014, a report from Page Six allegedly claimed that after the star’s after-party for his movie The Rover in Los Angeles, he was spotted flirting with Katy, whom he found extremely “hot.” A source, who witnessed the entire drama, told the publication that during the afterparty, Rob joined the singer on the patio and they both were heavily flirting.

“At one point, he sauntered to the bar with a pal and was heard saying, ‘She’s so hot,’ while nodding in Katy’s direction.”

Gossip Cop, however, debunked the entire nonsense and after checking in with a source close to the actor in question, they reported that it’s all fabricated lies and there is nothing going on between Robert and Katy as they both are just close friends.

Similar to these rumors, in 2016, People reported that when the duo found themselves at a wedding rehearsal, rumors started to swirl around them about the nature of their possible relationship. It was around the same time when Kristen Stewart’s alleged pictures with Rupert Sanders were leaked online.

The singer told ELLE UK that when she heard of all the rumors about her getting involved with Twilight star, she sent Stewart a text message explaining to her that there is nothing going between her and Rob and she is not that kind of a person who would disrespect her friends like this.

“I’m just trying to be a friend to him but it is unfortunate that I do have a set of t––s.”

As of this writing, Robert Pattinson is happily engaged with FKA Twigs and fans of Twilight are eagerly expecting to know when their favorite star will be getting married.

Katy Perry, on the other hand, was recently in news because of One Direction star Niall Horan. The actress claimed that the former One Direction star had flirted with her on multiple occasions but Niall told The Project that the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer is just finding ways to patronize him.

