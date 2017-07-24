WWE ‘Battleground 2017’ Results: Great Khali’s Shocking Return To Help Jinder Mahal Retain WWE Title [Video]

WWE Battleground 2017 was the last stop before the biggest event of summer and WWE did try to create some interesting storylines. Looking at the results, apart from the expected wins there were two major title changes which were not sufficient to lift the disappointing show. However, there was one interesting appearance at the event that can pave the way for some interesting storylines.

The WWE Battleground 2017 results could not surprise the fans as the show was proceeding exactly as expected until The Great Khali returned three years after his last appearance, as reported by CBS Sports. The Great Khali who invented the Punjabi Prison Match arrived to help his fellow countryman Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Championship.

WWE fans expected Jinder Mahal to win the match in his last feud with Randy Orton. As reported earlier by Inquisitr, he is projected to face John Cena in the near future. However, the shocking return of The Great Khali added some class to the overall dismal show. The Singh Brother did make an appearance despite their previous claims of not interfering in this match.

The Great Khali’s return ensured that predicted WWE Battleground 2017 result for the Championship did not appear absolute dull and boring. The match started with the Viper looking aggressive. Both Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton were unable to escape from the first three doors. The fourth door was also about to get locked when the Singh Brother appeared out of nowhere to pull Jinder Mahal through the door.

This move ensured that The Viper was trapped in the inner structure with all four doors locked. With the match slipping out of his hands, Orton climbed the inner structure and directly onto the outer structure. The result was about to turn in his favor when Samir Singh emerged on the outside of the outer structure.

Both men exchange blows before giving viewers the best moment of the WWE Battleground 2017. Samir Singh took a fall from the top of the cage through the announcers’ table below. Randy Orton continued his efforts to escape the outer structure but was soon interrupted by Sunil Singh. The Viper used Kendo stick and a steel chair to ensure both Jinder and Sunil did not prevent him from winning.

Suddenly, Jinder Mahal’s music was played and out came The Great Khali, as reported by Bleacher Report. He started shaking the entire structure until Orton came down to a level where Khali could reach him. After climbing a few steps, The Great Khali caught Randy Orton by his throat and choked him. Khali maintained his grip around Orton’s throat until Jinder Mahal climbed out of prison to emerge victorious.

Jinder Mahal retained the WWE Championship in what could be his last feud with Randy Orton. Among other WWE Battleground 2017 results, there were no surprises and the show went as anticipated. This PPV has had a few interesting moments in the history such as Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton for WWE championship, Lesnar vs. Rollins interrupted by the Deadman. Here is the complete list of results for the event.

WWE ‘Battleground 2017’ Results

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English – Aiden English won via pinfall

The Usos vs. The New Day – The New Day become new SmackDown Tag Team champions

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin – Nakamura wins via disqualification

Fatal 5-Way Elimination – Natalya is the No. 1 contender

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens – Owens is the new United States Champion

John Cena vs. Rusev – Cena wins by planting the U.S. flag

WWE fans, did you enjoy the Battleground 2017? Are you happy with the results? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]