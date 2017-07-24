Did Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Secretly Get Married? Fans Notice Bling On Gwen’s Ring Finger

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently enjoyed another Oklahoma getaway together, and one of Gwen’s Snapchat videos from after their trip has fans buzzing about a possible secret wedding.

On Saturday, Gwen Stefani took to Snapchat to show off a handful of colorful candies with words and images printed on them. The tiny treats had hard candy shells and were two different colors: yellow and pink. Some of the circular sweets had a cartoon face of a girl wearing sunglasses on them, and other were stamped with words. They featured the hashtags “#Team Gwen” and “#Truth,” and one of them read, “So Kawaii.” In Japanese pop culture, “kawaii” means possessing the quality of being cute.

“I mean I don’t really have a choice if they have my name on them,” Stefani says of the candy in her short Snapchat video.

“You’ve got to eat them,” a male voice responds.

“I’ve got to eat them,” Stefani agrees.

The video was shared on the Gwen & Blake Fans Instagram page, and some admirers of the Cali girl and her country boy believe that Blake Shelton is the man who can be heard encouraging Gwen Stefani to devour the sugary treats in her hand. However, others were distracted by two shiny objects in the video.

As you can see, Gwen is rocking not one, but two rings on her wedding ring finger. Fans responded excitedly to the bling by speculating that both pieces of jewelry are gifts from Blake Shelton. If this is the case, it’s possible that one is an engagement ring and the other is a wedding band. And could the candy in Gwen Stefani’s hand be a specially-made party favor that she and Blake Shelton gave to their wedding guests?

“Um notice a ring on her finger?” wrote one fan.

“There are 2… hmmmm,” another responded.

“Is that bling from Blake! I hope,” read another comment.

#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Back in March, a source told Hollywood Life that Gwen Stefani wanted to marry Blake Shelton in his home state of Oklahoma, and Extra reports that Stefani and her three sons—Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3—spent some time with Shelton in the Sooner State just last week. However, the group wasn’t sneaking around like they were there for a secret wedding; they were treating the trip more like a family vacation. on Monday, they visited the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Oklahoma, where Stefani was photographed with a bare wedding ring finger.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Gwen Stefani returned home to Los Angeles on Saturday, and she took to Snapchat to show off a special gift that she received while she was in Oklahoma. However, it wasn’t a wedding present; it was a bag of new cosmetics from Revlon.

While many fans are excited about the video that shows two bedazzled bands on Gwen Stefani’s hand, it’s important to note that the singer has worn bling on that special digit before. Last May, the Daily Mail published pictures of Gwen rocking a rock on her wedding ring finger during her performance at Wango Tango. However, it turned out that the “Just A Girl” singer’s bling was just a regular old ring.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]