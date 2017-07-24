‘Hawaii Five-0’ Spinoff: Daniel Dae Kim Exits From Show To Work On A New CBS Series?

Daniel Dae Kim’s Chin Ho Kelly is definitely one of the most well-loved characters in Hawaii Five-0. Fans of the CBS show were broken-hearted after learning the actor’s sudden departure. However, an earlier report hinted that the South Korean born American actor might be working on a new project.

Daniel Dae Kim’s (Chin Ho Kelly) exit from Hawaii Five-0 truly devastated the loyal supporters of the show. As if that’s not enough, Grace Park (Kono Kalakaua) also left the hit action police procedural television series for the same reason as her co-star: to have an equal pay as Alex O’Loughlin (Steve McGarrett) and Scott Caan (Danny “Danno” Williams).

However, it seems that the request of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park just fell on deaf ears. Their departure became official despite fans’ effort to ensure that the stars will return in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8.

Meanwhile, Chin Ho Kelly’s life has significantly changed in Hawaii Five-0 Season 7 that his hands may already be too full for more responsibilities and obligations. As a staple character in the CBS show, Daniel Dae Kim’s character is expected to stay in the series for as long as it’s streaming. However, a previous report already predicted an endgame for Chin.

Hawaii Five-0 executive producer, Peter Lenkov, has previously hinted that Chin Ho Kelly will have to deal with a lot of things in Season 7. Now that the installment is already done, people have finally understood what the show’s executive producer meant.

Chin Ho Kelly officially became the father figure for his niece, Sara Diaz. On top of that, the Detective Lieutenant is also busy with his personal life with Abby Dunn (Julie Benz). At the end of Hawaii Five-0 Season 7, Daniel Dae Kim’s character was given the opportunity to lead his very own team to San Francisco. While this sounded great for his career, this promotion was actually a hint that he will be off the show.

However, the San Francisco promotion may also mean that Daniel Dae Kim will be given a spin-off, which is not far from happening as Chin Ho Kelly is a strong enough character to star in his own series. For now, fans are left with their own speculations as to what will be in store for the beloved Detective Lieutenant’s future.

