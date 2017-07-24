Catch Mega Tyranitar, Shiny Tapu Koko, And More In Latest ‘Pokemon Sun’ And ‘Pokemon Moon’ Events

If you’d love to add Mega Tyranitar to your battle party in Pokemon Sun or Pokemon Moon, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are making it possible this month thanks to a special cheat code that gifts players four Mega Stones for free.

There’s no catch to get the Mega Stones, which include Abomasite to Mega Evolve an Abomasnow, Aggronite to get Mega Aggron, Manectite for a Mega Manectric, and Tyranitarite to unlock Mega Tyranitar. Everyone who owns Pokemon Sun or Moon can simply enter the code to get the stones in the game.

To get these four free Mega Stones, use the code SABLEVOLANT and follow these instructions:

1. From the Main Menu, select “Mystery Gift”

2. Choose the “Receive Gift” option and then select “Get with Code/Password”

3. Say “Yes” to the next two questions

4. Enter the code: SABLEVOLANT

5. Watch the Mega Stones animation

6. Start the game and visit any Pokemon Center

7. Talk to the delivery person to pick up the stones

After you collect the Mega Stones, remember to save your game so that they don’t become lost. As you go through the steps above, also remember it’s important keep your Nintendo 3DS or 2Ds powered on during the process or disconnect from the Internet. Turning off the power has the potential to cause issues with your game’s save file.

These Pokémon are ready to Mega Evolve in #PokemonSunMoon! Use this code to add their Mega Stones to your game: https://t.co/yviMwxXDie pic.twitter.com/ygyO2Obgye — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 21, 2017

Special distribution events like these are actually the only way (as of this writing) to obtain the Mega Stones mentioned above in Sun and Moon, adding a sense of urgency to enter the codes as soon as possible when they become available. An expiration date for the codes isn’t clearly outlined on the official Pokemon website.

Other codes have been revealed earlier this year that help unlock other Megas, such as Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y. All previously published codes are as follows:

Code: INTIMIDATE

Mega Stones: Audinite, Beedrillite, Mawlite, and Medichamite

Mega Evolutions: Mega Audino, Mega Beedrill, Mega Mawile, and Mega Medicham

Code: M2DESCENT

Mega Stones: Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y

Mega Evolutions: Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y

Code: AZUL

Mega Stones: Heracrossit, Houndoomite, Pidgeotite, and Steelixite

Mega Evolutions: Mega Heracross, Mega Houndoom, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Steelix

Code: MATSUBUSA

Mega Stones: Banettite, Blazikenite, Cameruptite, Sceptilite, and Swampertite

Mega Evolutions: Mega Banette, Mega Blaziken, Mega Camerupt, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Swampert

Five more powerful Mega Stones can now be yours in #PokemonSunMoon! Visit our site to get the code to add Mega Evolution to your battles! #Pokemon A post shared by Pokémon (@pokemon) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Another free Pokemon giveaway is also happening right now. Players can add the Shiny Tapu Koko to their Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon games by following a similar process as outlined above. When you get to Step 2, continue to choose “Receive Gift.” Instead of using a code, select the “via Internet” option. Say “Yes” to connect to the Internet, and the Shiny Pokemon will be transferred to your game. It can be added to your party by picking it up from the delivery person at any Pokemon Center.

To check out Shiny Tapu Koko in battle, see the trailer video below.

[Featured Image by The Pokemon Company]