New ‘Crackdown 3’ Trailer Shows Unveils Terry Crews’ Character

It’s been a long time coming, but a recent trailer for Crackdown 3, which premiered at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, finally pulled back the curtain on Terry Crews’ character, Commander Agent Isaiah Jaxon.

For those who need a bit of a refresher, Crackdown 3, the third entry in Microsoft’s open world action series, has been in development for some time now. Originally announced at Microsoft’s E3 2014 conference as an Xbox One exclusive, Crackdown 3 is finally set to release later this year on November 7, alongside the revamped Xbox One X.

Development has seen its ups and downs, but with four development studios at the helm, it’s likely that Crackdown 3 will stick to its late 2017 release date (it’s worth noting that the game will also be playable on Windows PCs).

At last month’s E3 conference, it was announced that actor Terry Crews (best known for his roles in The Expendables film series as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine) would be voicing and playing one of the game’s characters, as shown off in Microsoft’s E3 trailer for the game. While other details on his appearance were scarce, the newly-released Comic-Con trailer gives us the first glimpse at Crews’ character, despite the trailer’s short running time.

"How Does Terry Crews Feel About Being an Internet Legend & a Character in Crackdown 3?" Check it via @highsnobietyhttps://t.co/DzfFM7ZaTd pic.twitter.com/abK6c3C2cc — Crackdown (@crackdown) July 20, 2017

While Crews’ signature deep voice and muscular frame made the transition to the digital world, it’s worth mentioning that this pre-rendered trailer is not entirely representative of the final retail product. Simply put, don’t expect Jaxon to look this slick when you boot up Crackdown 3 for yourself.

For those who have been following him on social media, it’ll come as no surprise to see Crews in a video game. Not only is he an active gamer and streamer himself (having built a rather beefy PC gaming rig last year), but this isn’t the first time he’s appeared in a video game.

Aside from returning to the role of Hale Caesar for The Expendables 2 video game adaptation, Crews has also voiced Benjamin King in Saints Row IV, an over-the-top open world action game which bears some similarities to the Crackdown series. Before the role was given to Sahr Ngaujah, many considered Crews a frontrunner to voice Doomfist, a newly-introduced hero in Blizzard’s ever-popular Overwatch.

