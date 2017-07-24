Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne Join Cast of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

At San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, Marvel Studios held a panel in Hall H which included a very special announcement revolving around the upcoming Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp. The announcement involved two new members of the cast, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Although both actors are considered convention favorites, with Pfeiffer having previously starred in Batman Returns as Catwoman and Fishburne having been a part of the Matrix movies as Morpheus, this marks the duo’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Pfeiffer will be portraying Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp, while Laurence Fishburne will be playing Bill Foster.

Pfeiffer’s character is Hope’s mother and Hank Pym’s wife. In the comic books, van Dyne is the original Wasp, while in the first Ant-Man movie she was actually considered to be deceased after an act of heroism pulled her into the subatomic realm.

Then there is Fishburne’s character, Bill Foster, who was also known as the hero Giant-Man in the comics. Foster is a scientist who at one point worked alongside Hank Pym. As part of the comics, Foster was considered a hero in his own right, first taking on the mantle of Black Goliath before he took over as Giant-Man from Pym.

There is no word yet as to how these two characters will be a part of Ant-Man and the Wasp or if the characters will be true to their comic book origins. However, there was one other piece of information revealed during the Marvel panel about the film, and that was of an additional cast member who will be playing a villain in the film.

An obscure Marvel villain known as the Ghost will also be a part of the movie and will be portrayed by Hannah John-Kamen of Black Mirror, according to The Verge. The Ghost is described as a more mysterious character who has never been seen unmasked and who apparently started out as an “industrial saboteur” and quickly found himself in a world of paranoid delusions in which there was no one he could trust. This inability to trust anyone left him working for whoever best served his needs at the time.

The new additions of Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Hannah John-Kamen are set to join returning cast members such as Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp and Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym. With Ant-Man and the Wasp not hitting theaters until July 6, 2018, it is likely that there will be plenty of additional information shared along the way, including first looks and trailers.

