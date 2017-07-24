‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dario Blackmails Abigail To Leave With Him, Jordi Vilasuso Exits Next Week

This week on Days of Our Lives, Dario continues to blackmail Abigail and forces her to leave the town with him. Abby wants to protect Chad so she might give in to Dario’s threats.

Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) would not just let go of Abigail (Marci Miller). He believes they would be happy away from Salem and from Chad (Billy Flynn). Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Dario will use an incriminating photo of Chad that he has to force Abby to come with him. The photo shows Chad cleaning up finger prints on the knife that was used to stab Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). Abby would not want Chad to go to prison, so she would pack her things and do Dario’s bidding.

However, things would not go according to Dario’s plans as his enemy would choose the time to harm him. A speeding car would zoom in his direction after he had a brawl with Chad. Unfortunately, Abby would think the car would hit Chad so she would shove him to save his life and she would be the one to be hit by the vehicle. It seems that the drug lord Dario was worrying about has caught up with him, and now it is too late for him to leave Salem.

Realizing that he has put Abigail’s life in great danger, Dario would come to his senses that it would be best for him to leave her alone. Although he has not shown it in the proper way, Dario truly cares for Abby deep inside. He does not want to put her or loved ones at more risk. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dario would enter a witness protection program and let Chad take care of Abby.

Jordi Vilasuso has confirmed that his exit from Days of Our Lives is happening soon. Celeb Dirty Laundry said his character will be written off on the week of July 31 to August 4. Vilasuso took to Instagram last week to express his gratitude for being able to work with NBC on DOOL, saying that it was a fun rollercoaster ride playing Dario. He also thanked his fans for the support and the ladies he worked with on Days for inspiring him to do better at work.

Days of Our Lives airs from Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured image by David Livingston/Getty Images]