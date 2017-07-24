Big Bang 2017: G-Dragon Hints ‘Kings Of K-Pop’ Will Return As 5 Members Despite T.O.P’s Marijuana Scandal

Big Bang celebrated their 10th year in the music business last year, but they are definitely not showing any signs of slowing down. However, the YG Entertainment group was recently facing another controversy with T.O.P’s marijuana scandal. But the band’s leader, G-Dragon, is reassuring their fans that they will definitely be back with all of their members soon.

Big Bang may be a famous K-pop band, but the members also have the liberty to do their own projects as duos or individuals. G-Dragon (Kwon Ji-yong) took to Instagram to tell their fans that Big Bang will definitely be back as a team despite T.O.P’s recent controversy. The 28-year-old South Korean icon thanked all who supported his solo world tour and then requested the fans to wait for them and to continue to support them.

The oldest member of Big Bang, T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun), shocked the world after he was rushed to the hospital last month after being found unconscious. Fans eventually learned that the Big Bang star took an excessive amount of anxiety pill after his marijuana scandal spread on the internet like wildfire. The 29-year-old South Korean rapper then pleaded guilty to all charges that he was accused of.

Fans all over the world started rallying on Twitter to show their love and support for T.O.P. The hashtag #StayStrongTOP has even reached the number one trending topic on the social media platform at the time, proving that many are still behind the Big Bang star despite his recent controversy.

Although most of their fans remained loyal to the Kings of K-pop, Big Bang still has another thing to tackle. The members’ career may come to a screeching halt when their mandatory military service will finally catch up to them all.

It’s no secret that G-Dragon’s passion is making music for the fans, but he is also very realistic when it comes to his upcoming mandatory military enlistment. The Big Bang singer has shared that he is open to the possibility of doing his duty very soon, but the only thing that worries him is what is going to happen when he returns to the limelight.

During his recent Act III: Motte concert in Seoul, G-Dragon revealed that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service next year. Although he has been noting that he is ready to enlist himself, the Big Bang star did share a couple of things that worry him.

“I’m enlisting in the army next year. This could really be my last time. I’ll be 32-33 years old when I get back. Will you be okay with that?”

The Big Bang leader then shared that he opted to make his Act III: Motte as simple as possible. Although G-Dragon is mostly known for his eccentric style, his current world tour represents his other side, which is simply as Kwon Ji-yong.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]