Lindsay Lohan Skips Brother’s Wedding In Bali, Parties With DJ Aoki On Yacht In Greece

Lindsay Lohan’s younger brother Mike Lohan Jr. tied the knot this past weekend. However, Page Six was told his big sis, Lindsay Lohan didn’t make it to the ceremony. Lohan’s brother, a real estate exec, married his longtime girlfriend, Nina Ginsberg, on Block Island, RI, last Saturday. The pair got engaged in April last year after dating for 10 years.

Lindsay has been spending a lot of time abroad lately and sent well wishes to her younger brother via Instagram. Lindsay posted a short video clip of the scenery in Bali with the caption, “I love you my brother, (@mikelohan) CONGRATS! (welcome to bali).”

Lindsay Lohan did make a visit to Iceland to attend a friend’s wedding. Lohan was one of the many celebrities who danced the summer night away at the Borealis Hotel in Úlfljótsvan, where U.S. technology mogul Oliver Luckett, married his partner, Scott Guinn. Guinn is a music supervisor and chef. In addition to the 400 guests who were scheduled to attend the ceremony, Iceland’s Prime Minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, President Gudni Th. Jóhannesson, and the Mayor of Reykjavik City Dagur Eggertson also attended.

#seminyack ???? i love you my brother @mikelohan CONGRATS! (Welcome to bali) A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Despite their contentious relationship with each other, Lindsay’s parents, Dina and Michael Lohan both were in attendance for their son’s wedding.

Lindsay has been seen all over Europe lately and informally invited Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Beyonce to Greece to partake in her birthday festivities.

#friends @steveaoki ???? A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jul 13, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Lohan has made several public appearances in the south of France and recently attended the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to this, Lohan has been spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix in between posting several yacht shots on her Instagram. Lohan has captioned each post promoting her last endeavor, “#Lohanjewellery.”

Currently, Lindsay is giving her fans exclusive access to her life through the new website, Preemium. The site is aimed at providing beauty secrets and lifestyle tips to adoring fans — all for a $2.99 monthly subscription.

In her first post to the website, the 30-year-old actress explained that she is in a period of renewal and has decided to start fresh across her social media platforms.

“I am in a period of renewal and that’s why I deleted all my posts from Instagram… come see what I’m really up to.”

On Lindsay Lohan’s pseudo personal, behind-the-scenes website, fans can be expected to get access to “personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lindsay Lohan visited Greece, where she opened LOHAN Nightclub last year.

Lohan has also worked with refugees after she “took control back” of her life after ending a toxic relationship with Egor Tarabasov. The Mean Girls star said realizing she needed to exit the relationship was one of the big turning points that sent her towards working with refugees in Syria. Ever since, the 30-year-old actress has chosen to focus on renewal, growth, and working with refugees in that country.

“I took control back in my life and said, ‘No one is going to hurt me, I’m gonna help other people and focus on taking care of myself.'”

More recently, Lindsay Lohan was ordered to pay nearly $30,000 after she was hit with a default judgment on May 3, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. Back in 2015, former NYC driver, Edson Ricci, sued the Mean Girls actress and accused her not paying him while he worked for her. The driver sent multiple invoices for payment to Lohan that totaled $43,900. The bill was for his services were from August 21, 2012, until October 23, 2012.

Ricci claimed Lindsay Lohan never disputed the amount that was owed to him. According to the Daily Mail, Ricci claimed Lohan sent a check for $17,500, leaving an unpaid balance of $26,400. Ricci proceeded to sue Lohan for the entire $26,400 owed for transportation services plus Lohan’s hotel bill for a total of $27,839.18, with interest included.

The NYC chauffeur claimed despite numerous demands he made to Lohan — she refused to pay invoices for transportation costs. He also included the cost for the times he loaned her money to pay her hotel bill.

Ricci said she asked him to pay her hotel bill during a stay at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York. He agreed to front her the money and paid the $1,439.18 bill. He claims Lohan never paid him back for these particular expenses.

[Featured Image by Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images]