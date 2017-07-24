‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Confesses She’s Into Mariah, Amber Moore Returns?

The Young and the Restless spoilers promise another week of drama and intrigue as the latest Newman feud goes public, Cane (Daniel Goddard) tries to clean up his mess, and a hot new couple emerges.

Is The Young and the Restless about to introduce a same-sex couple into the mix? Viewers are about to find out. Here’s what’s happening on The Young and the Restless this week.

#Teriah or #Messa?

Last week on The Young and the Restless, it finally dawned on Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Devon (Bryton James) still has a thing for Hilary (Mishael Morgan), his ex-wife. Despite this, Devon managed to convince her not to leave and she feigned confidence in their relationship when confronted by Hilary.

However, before the week ended, The Young and the Restless dropped a major hint that Mariah could soon ditch Devon for a new partner: Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), her new best friend. When a heartbroken Mariah cried her heart out to Tessa, the latter looked more than eager to take their friendship to a whole new level. Unfortunately, Devon and Noah (Charlie Ashby) showed up, leaving Young and the Restless viewers to wonder if that moment was a one-off or if there’s more to come.

Grimes recently tweeted about Mariah and Tessa, raising the hopes of fans already “shipping” the couple.

This new pairing is quite an interesting one, considering Tessa works for Devon, and Mariah and Noah are half-siblings. Young and the Restless spoilers for next week reveal that Devon and Mariah’s getaway won’t go as planned, leading both to reevaluate their relationship. Will a botched dinner date be the last straw for Mariah?

If yes, this should pave the way for Tessa, who is eager to make her move. The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Tessa will speak candidly to Mariah, possibly revealing her true feelings for her friend.

Adrienne Frantz hints at return to soaps

Meanwhile, a Young and the Restless alum could be making her way back to Genoa City. Adrienne Frantz, who played the young vixen Amber Moore on both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, recently hinted that she might soon be returning to soaps.

Last week, Frantz commemorated her 20th anniversary on The Bold and the Beautiful with a throwback photo of Moore. The former Y&R star also teased her fans, asking them which soap she should appear on next.

20 years ago today I first aired on B&B! Should I come back to daytime? What show would you like to see me on? #soaps #BB #YR #GH #DOOL #daytime A post shared by Adrienne Frantz (@adriennefrantz) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

On The Young and the Restless, Frantz’s character was involved with Cane, whose marriage is currently a mess. Her return could give Cane someone to lean on or even a catalyst to turn his life around.

???? is hitting the ❇️ for Lily & Cane on #YR, but we still ???? @thedanielgoddard & @christeladnana! #WorldEmojiDay A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]