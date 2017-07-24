‘SmackDown Live’: ‘Battleground’ Results And Recap

The WWE knows how to put on a show, and they build up dramatic storylines that rival any soap opera. The SmackDown Live pay-per-view Battleground in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was no exception. There were multiple title matches and matches that had great implications heading into SummerSlam. Everyone is battling for their opportunity to wrestle at one of the biggest WWE events of the year, being held in Brooklyn, New York in August.

The New Day vs. The Usos in a Tag Team Championship Match

The opening match was a high flying spectacle for the Tag Team Title between the New Day and the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, the Usos. Both teams will go down as two of the best tag teams in WWE history. A lot of hatred between the two teams has festered over the last few weeks with a rap battle and multiple singles bouts between them.

After a match of multiple pins and edge of your seat kick outs, the New Day were able to pull it out in the end. They became three time Tag Team Champions.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

This was a pure grudge match; this was two men that just can’t stand each other. Baron Corbin is Mr. Money in the Bank, and he has his sights set on other things, like the WWE Championship and when to cash in the contract.

Nakamura takes the win in this grudge match on a disqualification by Corbin, who kicked Nakamura below the belt.

Women’s 5-Way Elimination Match

Lana, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Natalya, and Charlotte Flair all went to battle for a chance at Naomi’s Championship belt at SummerSlam.

These women have been battling in multiple elimination, one-on-one, and tag team matches in the build up over the past couple of months leading up to Battleground. These women, finally, have had enough and decided that it would be settled at Battleground.

With the recent addition of Lana, the girl drama multiplied, and it fueled this match into an all-out war at Battleground. Becky Lynch took out the first two combatants, Tamina and Lana, with a deep arm bar submission. And with a sneaky pin from behind, Becky Lynch was eliminated by Natalya. That left Natalya and Charlotte to vie for the opportunity.

In the end, Natalya was able to pin Charlotte and earn her opportunity to wrestle Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Kevin Owned vs. AJ Styles for the United States Championship

Kevin Owens, who calls himself the new face of America, and AJ Styles are two more competitors that just can’t stand one another. AJ Styles beat Kevin Owens at a house show in Madison Square Garden for the U.S. Championship, and Owens vowed to get it back.

Styles and Owens fought in every corner of the ring, from turn buckle to turn buckle. They soared and grappled, and in the end, Kevin Owens took back the title he lost. He becomes a three-time United States Champion.

John Cena vs. Rusev in an Old School Flag Match

John Cena returned to SmackDown Live on the Fourth of July holiday episode. And after serious disrespect to the U.S. holiday, John Cena challenged Rusev to an old school Flag Match. This is a match that was purely fought for pride and bragging rights. The history between these two goes back two years.

After battling high and low, from the ring to the podium, John Cena kept his promise to the WWE Universe. John Cena took the win in the old school flag match.

Mike Cannellis vs. Sammy Zayn

After a slap across the face by the first lady of SmackDown and a back and forth of disrespect, Sammy Zayn had a score to settle. Mike and Sammy settled their score at Battleground. Sammy Zayn put Mike in his place, pinned on the mat.

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship

The two titans on SmackDown Live battled it out in a Punjabi Prison Match. It is two steel reinforced bamboo structures that the competitors must escape from. This was the match stipulation chosen by Mahal. They fought and slammed their way to the end of the match. It took the interference of three extra people for Jinder Mahal to retain his belt. The Singh brothers hid under the ring in order to guarantee themselves access to help Jinder. And The Great Khali made his return to WWE to hold Orton by the throat, allowing Mahal time to climb over the bamboo cage for the win.

So, once again, with the aid of others, Jinder Mahal retains his belt. He and Randy will probably meet another day.

