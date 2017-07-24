Why Did Gretchen Rossi Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’?

Gretchen Rossi didn’t return to The Real Housewives of Orange County to accuse Tamra Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, of being gay, despite reports claiming so.

Although Rossi has recently addressed the shocking rumors regarding her co-star, she confirmed during a recent appearance on The Tomorrow Show that she did not come back to the hit Bravo series to call out her co-star. Instead, she simply return to the show to film with her real-life friend Vicki Gunvalson.

During her appearance on the show, via All About the Real Housewives, Gretchen Rossi said that she and Vicki Gunvalson are “legit good friends” and explained that Gunvalson had asked her to come to her birthday party, which she did.

Gretchen Rossi and Vicki Gunvalson butted heads during their time together years ago on The Real Housewives of Orange County but after Rossi left the show after its eighth season, she and Gunvalson formed a friendship and have remained close ever since. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Rossi and Gunvalson were previously at odds due to Guvnalson’s comments about Rossi’s fiancé Slade Smiley’s alleged failure to support his son.

Ever since Gretchen Rossi left The Real Housewives of Orange County years ago, rumors have swirled in regard to her full-time return but so far, she doesn’t appear to have committed to anything more than guest-starring appearances. That said, a report by Radar Online months ago suggested that Vicki Gunvalson was hoping to have Rossi join her full-time during the show’s upcoming 13th season.

Gretchen Rossi has not yet confirmed or denied her desire for a full-time return during The Real Housewives of Orange County but if she continues on with her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson, fans are sure to see more and more of her as the series continues.

